BYH to LEOs just trying to do their job. If an officer is murdered the perpetrator should receive the death penalty. A firing squad on national television would be appropriate. It may not serve as a deterrent, but it will absolutely eliminate any possibility of recidivism.
Bless our hearts, do we make faster phone calls and close the airport?
Bless my heart. Whenever anyone says anything to me about the vaccine or masks, I’m just going to tell them I’m an illegal immigrant and therefore exempt from all laws and mandates. It’s Catch-22: If I’m an illegal immigrant, they can’t ask me for my papers, so they can’t prove I’m not.
Bless our hearts, Manchin got a lot of attention by killing Build Back Better, so Sinema got attention by killing John Lewis.
There is yet another book out with the title "The Perfect Marriage." If you have ever enjoyed marital life then you know this is not true. All marriages have a sell-by date after which mold and rot begins to grow. There never has been a perfect marriage because scientifically it is not possible. Her daddy simply could not have had that much money. Better luck finding Bigfoot rather than the perfect marriage.
Bless Your Heart if you think that investing in crypto mining is a good investment for our city. GUC will be selling electricity to a host site for crypto mining. It will use an enormous amount of electricity that is produced by fossil fuels, nuclear power and 2 percent renewal energy. The fossil fuels produce greenhouse gases that will worsen our storms. This plan certainly takes the green out of Greenville and gives us noise.
BYH to the woke apologist who try to equate the violence and destruction of businesses public and private as a mostly peaceful protest. Not sure when destruction of property public and private, burning vehicles and taking over city blocks became a peaceful protest. By the way violent destruction of property and towards people is also unlawful.
The NCAA has gone crazy. As a high school basketball coach, any given year, my worst JV boys player was better skill-wise and more athletic than the best varsity girls players. So, as we see in the Penn swimming controversy, if my JV boys team could wear a girls uniform, claim they were girls and compete on the girls varsity level, the boys would win the state championship every year. Is that fair?
BOH, Biden in his news conference said he over-performed in his agenda as compared to past Presidents. He sure did! He overperformed in incompetence!
Isn't it odd that when 45 wanted to end the filibuster he was racist. Now that the Democrats want it done, you are racist if you don't support them. Can you say double standard?
