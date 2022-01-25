BYH to all the moms with their designer purses and Uggs and dads with their name-brand jackets. Here’s a thought: Buy your kid a winter coat! You don’t live in the tropics and a sweatshirt isn’t keeping your kid warm when it’s 40 degrees out there!
BYH. We know that cows are producing the same amount of milk every day as they always have, but the dairy cases are empty. Since milk spoils, somewhere between the cow and the store all that milk is dumped. So who is dumping it and why? Who benefits from dumping millions of gallons of fresh milk every day? Answer me that and I can tell you what is wrong with this country.
Bless my heart, I must put in my 2 cents: yes on USPS, no on crypto, maybe on Vidant, boo on not providing for the disabled in adhering to the Americans With Disabilities Act, down with the City Council ignoring public opinion while catering to developers trying to remove the “green” from Greenville, yay on improving our football program at ECU and are we still talking about Brook Valley shortcut? No comment.
Bless our hearts. We have much to learn. People drive electric cars because they want to be less dependent on fossil fuels. Cryptomining in Greenville will use lots of fossil fuel and increase greenhouse gases. As our country and state move to decrease greenhouse gases, Greenville will be increasing them with cryptomining. Bless our hearts.
BYH to the people who are opposed to the data processing text amendment. Greenville will be stuck in 1980 forever if it doesn’t change the city code. It’s not about crypto or NFTs. It’s about allowing tech businesses to locate here and bring millions to our economy. We have manufacturers leaving our area, so we need to support new business. Did you know that Google is considered data processing?
BYH to the person complaining about someone equating the “overwhelmingly lawful protests” following George Floyd’s death to the “violent and unlawful attempt to overthrow the election of a president.” So you think smashing business windows, looting merchandise and burning cars across the nation is “overwhelmingly lawful?” What’s wrong with this picture?
BYH to Dr. Lara Surles with Vidant Health. She and her team set the gold standard for primary care. I feel very fortunate that she is my primary care physician.
Bless your hearts, U.S. postal clerks at the Greenville annex, downtown and especially the ECU station on 10th street. You have worked tirelessly through the pandemic, short staffing, illness, even the death of co-workers and you are always kind and courteous. You are heroes.