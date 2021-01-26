I opened Suddenlink account with cable and Internet about 20 years ago and have always received excellent service. I live just off Fire Tower. I have family living in other cities and states who get very bad service from some competitors. Think before you complain.
BYH DR. So it seems you understand the rule for when to capitalize the word president but have created your own rule regarding the capitalization of the words black and white. When referring to race, you capitalize black while leaving white lowercase in the same sentence. So much for unity.
We don’t capitalize black in locally generated copy, including Bless Your Heart, but instances in syndicated copy are too numerous change. Widely regarded style guides call for capitalization of black but differ on white.
Bless your hearts to the people who are too lazy to return their shopping carts to a cart return area and a special bless your heart to the pigs who throw their trash out in parking lots.
BTH of the person saying walkers should be treated as if they have the right of way in the streets of Brook Valley. I live on King George and have to navigate the maze of walkers who think it is their right to walk 6 feet from the shoulder and force traffic to come to a stop if traffic is coming the other direction. You got it all wrong.
Oxford road is a city street. It is not a walking path. It would be a good thing if it had a defined walking path beside it but it doesn’t. When traffic is on the road, the pedestrians should move off the pavement.
I have been trying to register online to get a COVID shot. And I thought that Euclidian Geometry was hard. Is there a help button for dummies?
It is really comforting to know that ECU has so much money in reserve that it can change the names on several buildings on campus. The names will be changed but history won’t. Since you have so much in reserve, quit soliciting money from me every week.
Bless your hearts to the people working with the Pitt County Health Department for all your hard work and effort on scheduling the COVID vaccinations. Thanks for you dedication in getting this done.
How ‘bout a shout out to our library. In my opinion they have doing a bang-up job during this pandemic. And their smiles are so big you can actually see them even through the mask! Thanks for doing a fine job under difficult conditions.
In my business if you apply for another job then you are gone whether you got the job or not. It is called loyalty. If you are looking for greener pastures you need to make it your full time job. Argggh!
