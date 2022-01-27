BYH. I’m surely wishing that mail service was as good as it used to be. It is as sorry as I have ever seen it. I would like it to return to like 40 years ago.
I’m so glad that the Greenville City Council has gone back to virtual meetings to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Imagine if all of those citizens against crypto had shown up in person and (gasp) spoke up. There would be daylight shown on the city’s businesses and the risk of spreading the virus, since no other city events for the past many months required masks or any precautions.
My Chevy truck’s grill is so large and high up I can barely see what is over the front, so bless the hearts of anyone who thinks that wheelchair users should be allowed outside of the hospital grounds and on the roads. Stay home and don’t go out until they build some sidewalks or you might just be part of my truck’s grill as you wheel across Greenville Boulevard!
I’m sure glad no one censored books when I was in school. I got to read “It Can’t Happen Here” by Sinclair Lewis and “1984” by George Orwell. I know now it can happen here (fascism) and burning books is alive and well.
BYH Greenville City Council for making sure that noisy cryptomining computers stay away from single-family homes, leaving us who rent apartments, duplexes, etc., unworthy of protection from dangerous noise levels 24/7 365. Systemic discrimination at its best. Y’all even used red lines to show areas where damaging levels of noise will be permitted. Clearly you missed the history of red lining properties in your education.
BYH to the City Council’s decision to approve the amendment allowing Compute North to do business in our city. I was sorry to see DENSO leaving and taking 475 jobs out of Greenville. Your decision to support Compute North will help replace the jobs DENSO will be taking with them. Good work!
BYH to our pro-business City Council and mayor for supporting the amendment to allow a computer data processing center to be built in Greenville. Digital business is the future and I applaud our City Council for this decision. This approval will show the rest of the state that Greenville means business!
Bless her heart. Kamala is spouting off about territorial integrity for Ukraine. What about the territorial integrity of the United States? Sorry, gotta go. I’m getting nauseous listening to her.
All the anti-vaxxers are saying that Bill Gates is trying to kill us all with the vaccine. I seriously doubt Bill is after me. And if he is, I am in the phone book, so why go to all this trouble to get me with a vaccine? Something is not adding up.