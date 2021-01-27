A big high five to those who dispose of their used COVID masks properly, and shame on those who do not as this imposes an unsanitary nuisance for the general public on our streets and parking lots. Please let’s keep North Carolina green and clean. Yay!
Bless your precious baby hearts to the people who ceaselessly and tirelessly rant about politics, grammar and foolhardiness, riff-raff and charlatan bull jive that is just plain nonsensical and superfluous. It is not succulent or godly to live like this. Shame on everyone who complains in this excellent news publication. I support you, Daily Reflector, and love to read your words. You are my inspiration and my guide to the truth of life.
We’re at a loss of words.
We got a new president in the White House! Is your life going to change? I doubt it. The media may incite the masses to believe that the streets of Greenville will flow with milk and honey but, if you look closely, it is just frost on the pavement. My wretched life is not going to change regardless of the occupant of the Oval Office. You want real change? Marry a rich girl!
BYH, I may not be young, or athletic, or good-looking or that intelligent. I forgot where I was going with this.
Bless your heart Town of Farmville for banning food trucks. Perhaps if you had a better selection of restaurants they wouldn’t have to worry about losing customers.
Vidant may want to contact Grainger Stadium for their scheduling system for ball game seats: You pick a date and it shows you which seats are available. For vaccinations, the patient could select a date and the system would show available times. This is all moot with the existing Vidant scheduling system. When you log in the system says all slots are full. Same for the phone system.
Bless our brave military personnel. It’s a great shame that with the stroke of a pen they now have to defend our country with people who are not sure what sex they are.
BYH, when this COVID-19 horror is over and we go back to our normal lives, never forget that during the crisis we were not desperate for athletes, actors, lawyers or reality TV stars. We needed teachers, doctors, nurses, shop workers, delivery drivers and countless others that we usually take for granted.
BYH, I don’t know how many cookies it takes to be happy, but so far it’s not 27.
Bless your hearts and many thanks to all the people involved in the Vidant COVID vaccination effort at the Greenville Convention center. Every aspect was run smoothly and efficiently. Kudos for your outstanding work. This is truly a model for future mass vaccination efforts.
Send contributions using the submission form on reflector.com, by emailing blessyourheart@reflector.com or calling 329-9564.