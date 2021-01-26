BYH to the many people from Vidant and the Pitt County Health Department who were at the convention center Tuesday giving the coronavirus vaccine. It was superbly organized and everyone was so helpful. You all have given so many people hope for the future. Thanks again!
On the subject of pedestrians in Brook Valley, if you are driving and there is no car coming in the other direction go around them. If there is a car coming, wait 30 seconds for it to pass then go around pedestrians. Perhaps if you walked or rode your bike you would have a different perspective. I do agree that we should stay on the side of the road but not be forced off of it.
BYH to the Brook Valley walker who thinks they are entitled to stay on the pavement and force cars to stop when there is oncoming traffic. Pedestrians have the right of way in a marked pedestrian crossing. Otherwise, they are jaywalking and if tagged by a vehicle, the driver will not be charged.
State statute 20-174 says "where sidewalks are not provided, any pedestrian ... shall, when practicable, walk only on the extreme left of the roadway or its shoulder facing traffic ... Such pedestrian shall yield the right-of-way to approaching traffic. Notwithstanding the provisions of this section, every driver ... shall exercise due care to avoid colliding with any pedestrian ..."
I ride my bike in Brook Valley. If I had to get off the road into the mud or dirt or gravel every time a car came toward me I would end up in the hospital. I would like to mention that there are drivers who are courteous and respectful and all of us walkers and bikers appreciate you very much.
State statute 20-150 says bikes and motor vehicles must abide by the same rules. "The driver of a vehicle shall not drive to the left side of the center of a highway, in overtaking and passing another vehicle proceeding in the same direction, unless such left side is clearly visible and is free of oncoming traffic for a sufficient distance ahead to permit such overtaking and passing to be made in safety."
BYH to Pitt County School Board. Worth Forbes and Benji Forrest is right and these children needs face to face education. COVID isn't going anywhere and we need to learn to live with it all while being smart.
BYH, forget your special recipes, our child's birthday and the kittens, the internet's run by a craggy old man in a surgical mask, and some mittens.
BYH, I wonder if toilet paper has an expiration date? I have a garage full of it. I'm set for the next panic apocalypse, a dollar a roll (cheap at twice the price).
