BYH Biden. What ever happened to nominating a Supreme Court justice based on qualifications and experience, not skin color or gender?
Did anyone else notice that among the books no longer taught in Ayden Middle School because it made someone uncomfortable is “To Kill a Mockingbird?” Next up, “Maus?” This is not a one-off thing — it’s part of the right’s plan to go after school boards across the nation. Bless our hearts, we’re doomed.
Thank you to Mr. Taylor Keith from Ayden who has led the way as a parent taking an active interest in his daughter’s public school education! More power to you and the other parents who are trying do parent their children with morals.
BYH to the school board which is a BINO (Board In Name Only). School boards need to do better for the children, as they are our future!
Nine white men, one white woman and one woman of color. The DR photographed them breaking ground for a downtown hotel. But Greenville has far more women and people of color than that. So, what does the photo say about who holds power in Greenville?
BYH to all of those drivers who speed through school zones. Drive as if your kid went there and slow down — 20 is plenty.
BYH to the so-called leaders shown with ceremonial shovels at the site of a ground breaking on Evans Street. Eleven people jammed together for a photo op and only one is masked. Nice way to demonstrate responsible behavior while hospitalizations rage due to Omicron. Gee, I wonder why we are having so many problems “getting back to normal?”
BYH to the eight-story Hilton Hotel coming to Uptown. Now attention all real estate developers! Please build housing for working adults and our younger workforce employees who would like to live in Uptown. This would really be a great housing option to have in our city.
BTH of the writer applauding the City Council for approving the cryptocurrency mining and it making up for the nearly 500 jobs lost at DENSO. There will only be about 15 jobs added, hardly worth the trade off of a lower quality of life for those residing in its vicinity.
The Earth will be largely uninhabitable because of global warming by the end of this century and what is our City Council’s concern? Cryptocurrency! Give us a break!
BYH to Uptown Greenville’s first hotel in over 50 years. Creating an urban Uptown that will attract more business travelers who will dine and spend money is a win-win for everyone.
Dr. Murphy knows as well as anyone that school choice still means school segregation just as it did back in the 1950s and ‘60s. But that, of course, is part of the Republican agenda.
