I have an idea, let’s just call it the Trump flu, that’s what it is.
BYH. Senate Republicans have expressed more outrage toward people kneeling for the national anthem than toward insurrectionists storming the Capitol. Go figure.
BYH to people who are wearing multiple masks. Do you really believe everything on the news is true? Maybe you should just wear the whole box at this point.
Bless your heart to another car lot. We don’t need an eyesore on Portertown Road. Cars, RVs boats and motorcycles. Open a business on Memorial Drive with the rest of them.
BYH to Biden and Harris. You will be the first to need a fence to conduct your daily jobs. Every other president and vice president could always walk among its country’s citizens. I guess you are just afraid that everyone knows the election was rigged.
Need to renew or get a new license? Take a disinfectant wipe with you. Employees at Greenville’s newest DOT building on the bypass didn’t wipe down the machine you’re asked to press forward against to check your vision. Come on DOT staff, help keep the public safe from COVID!
BYH, independent voters should count for something. Why is it almost nothing mentioned about them, as if all voters are either Democratic or Republican?
Congress wants to “move on” regarding responsibility for the U.S. Capital insurrection, but had no trouble spending 28 months on Benghazi investigations and hearings. Hmm?
BYH to the individual who advised marrying a rich woman. I did not. However, I did the next best thing. I married a very smart woman.
BYH, Pitt County Health Department and Vidant Health get lots of thanks and praise for doing an efficient effective mass vaccination operation. The vaccinator I had was top notch. The Greenville Convention Center as a backdrop and the spacing was very well designed and implemented. Great information handouts were given to seniors. Thanks.
The COVID vaccine event at the Convention Center is very well organized and a great way for many Pitt County Citizens to get vaccinations. Thanks to Mike Waldrum, Brian Floyd and all Vidant staff and volunteers who are a part of this event!
BYH, if you can’t bear the cold, sit in a corner, it’s 90 degrees. (That is acute joke).
A great big bless your heart to my wonderful wife on her 71st birthday. I love you.
Thank you to everyone who worked and volunteered at the convention center vaccine site on an awful cold rainy day. Smiles and happy words and organization that was something like I have never seen. Way to go Vidant, nursing students, military! Thank you!
Send contributions using the submission form on reflector.com, by emailing to blessyourheart@reflector.com or calling 329-9564.