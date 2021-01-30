Why were appointments for the week of Jan. 25-29 to go to Greenville Convention Center to get COVID-19 shots available for those who just registered on Jan. 22? I know a person who got a shot on Jan. 27 who registered Jan. 22. I registered my mother on Jan. 19 on the Pitt County Health Department waitlist and she has not got a call or email yet to schedule her appointment. Why is Pitt County's waitlist not the first to get appointments?
The Vidant clinic at the Convention Center was actually fun being around with so many smiling faces of workers in A Dose of Hope T-shirts. Too bad some of them didn't make front-page rather than orchestrated photos of the Vidant President and CEO. The clinic made me so proud of Vidant and the Health Department. These photos not so much. Clinic well done, well organized and great folks working there. Thanks for the smile
Bless your silly heart. True success and riches are found in the seasons of love, hope, peace, and yes, even in grief and despair. Not in big houses, new cars, and more debt than you could ever pay back while on this earth.
BOH. My 94-year-old mom asked me the other day: "Why have people forgotten how to walk in someone else's shoes?" My response was, "I guess most people now go barefoot."
BYH, I'm working on a book, sort of like a bucket list of things I ought to do, I call in my oughtobiography.
Thanks, Michael Eric Dyson for keeping the pot stirred. Quoting Barbra Streisand made my year.
Really? It's only January.
Bless your heart if you thought Biden would only raise taxes on those making more than $400,000 a year.
Bless your heart school teachers. You do not want to go to work during COVID, but everyone else goes to work and deals with kids and people every day. The rest of us do not get three months off in the summer, a week at Thanksgiving, two and a half weeks off at Christmas, a week off for spring break and all the holidays you get. Go to work and stop complaining.
BYH. I told you so! It’s not gonna be like this all the time. It’s gonna get worse!
BYH, let's get this straight, Donald Trump tried to end our democracy and replace it with a Donald Trump autocracy. Any Republican trying now to downplay that or spin it ought to be voted out.
BYH, as success rates go, this storming of the Capitol operation was the "shoe bombing" of insurrections.
BYH, what if the storming of the Capitol was carried out by ISIS? We have to treat this as if it were ISIS. I'm glad they showed their hand as the domestic terrorists they are, so we can clearly see who we are dealing with, and deal with them accordingly.
Bless her heart. She asks, "When will you take me out to the ball game?" Soon I hope, but the expectation of spectation depends on vaccination to suppress replication and mutation of the virus. Get vaccinated and keep the mask on dear.
Please explain to me why Al Franken had to resign for a joke photo years before he was a senator, but the elected officials who participated in or encouraged the capitol riots are allowed to stay in government. Explain it to me like I am in Kindergarten. I will wait for as long as it takes.
BYH to parents taking to FB about Pitt County Schools online learning. If you are upset with a teacher or teachers why not call them and discuss instead of complaining on FB? Appears you just want others to agree with you yet you are the responsible parent so pick up the phone and not use social media to complain. You can opt to do homeschooling if opposed to private school for face time learning.
Thanks Biden Democrats for giving us more illegals, more drugs, more taxes, more regulations, high gas cost, more abortions, less jobs, less retirement. Way to go.
Once again ECU is taxing students and others who use their bookstores to fund athletics. This on top of an athletic fee that students must pay. Bless their hearts
Bless my heart. I do not have a phobia regarding transgenders. I do have a phobia about using my money to pay for the process. If someone has the money and the desire to make the change go for it. Same goes for all people in the LGBTQ group. Stop whining and asking for special treatment.
BYH. Wow, as an immigrant to this great country who has seen socialism first-hand, I can't believe the wondrous smart energetic people of this country fell for the promises in the last election and elected a person owned by the left. What a lie. Hang on to your pocketbooks. I can speak first-hand to that. Do you have buyer's remorse yet? Those that lost their jobs do and more to come.
The Democrat party is run by the Devil himself. Want proof? New executive order from Biden to Fund abortions — overseas. That is sick, and they are to use our tax dollars to fund them.
BYH mainstream media. I remember when Biden was a plagiarizing buffoon and no one took him seriously. Now he is “Joe Cool,” replete with aviator sunglasses and a convertible. Just proves that both sides will sell their soul for stupid politics.
BYH to the person suggesting vehicles in the Brook Valley stop and wait to pass pedestrians when another vehicle is approaching. I just shake my head. I live on King George and I ride my bike often. When a car comes up behind me I get as far to the right as I can, unlike many bike riders and walkers who seem to think walking three across is OK. Get over to the right!
BYH, Biden and Harris are allowing thousands of our people to die. The COVID-19 vaccine is not reaching our citizens. It is being given to those illegal folks entering our country. Sure treat them before our own citizens-that makes sense does it not? Where is the promised doses to be given to all of us? Excuses already from the New White House. Failure at the start, what a shame. "What a Mistake Made".
I hope our voters are happy with Biden and Harris. Our Country's Capitol is a guarded fortress. Fences, National Guard, what is next? Dictatorship. Our prices on goods have good sky-high thanks to Biden and his Democrats. Be prepared, you asked for it, now you will get it. Biden is too old and Harris is too radical for our country. God save our country.
BYH to our Country. Does Joe Biden do anything else but sign executive orders? It does not seem so. Our country is in a terrible state, and he sits signing orders that mean nothing. Is he so old he cannot do anything but make promises that he can not keep and talk and do nothing to help our country? What a great leader. Everything is going up in price thanks to him, and the Democrats.
Bless our hearts. We have enjoyed low gas prices for several years now but as soon as the pipeline was shut down they go up 35 cents a gallon. Hold on. It's just starting. Thanks a lot Dems.
So if a physician no longer practices medicine and finds out they killed patients would you not charge them and indict? If a policeman who no longer is serving and find out they were responsible for the death of citizens, would you not charge them and indict? Well, that is where we are to charge and indict No. 45 Trump. Yes, after he's gone the Senate can have a trial.
BYH Mr. President, what are you thinking by trying to raise the minimum wage to $15 hour? Now? Really? The amount of jobs lost will be astronomical. You've just added insult to injury to small businesses that are already struggling during this pandemic. How in the world are they going to afford that? It could start a trickle-down effect. Kinda scary that your advisers think this is a good idea. Shame on you.
BYH, Joe, way to go! Less than a week in office and you've managed to eliminate 10,000-plus jobs by shutting down the pipeline, creating dependency again on the Middle East and others for our oil needs, which means higher gas prices, which means everything we buy will go up in price as well. We've snubbed our Canadian neighbors and, yes, shutting it down will have more of an environmental impact as well. C'mon man!
Why do the Democrats want our country to be dependent on foreign Fuel? They must be more interested in the Russian, Chinese and Iranian economy than our own.
OK all of you that voted for Biden, get ready to bunker down in your homes again. Gasoline has already increased 45 cents in a few days. Just wait for $5 per gallon. I hope y'all like walking.
I certainly hope Dr. Greg Murphy is a better doctor than he is a spineless politician.
BTH of those who almost daily post straight from Facebook to BYH. You know who you are, ever had an original thought?
President Biden was inaugurated on Jan. 20 and pledged his goal was to administer 1 million daily. On a daily basis since Jan. 23, the USA has administered over 1 million per day. So within 72 hours of a new administration, they were able to achieve their goal. President Biden is a miracle worker.
BYH to these financial experts at ECU telling us something we didn't know because we lack the educational intellect, which is the economy won't rebound until the virus is under control. Thank you for sharing that.
No BYH. It is strange that the Vidant employees will run over you trying to get to work. But when they have to walk across the road in front of you they are at a snail pace.
A no BYH to the customers. It is nice to know that GUC allows its employees to go shopping for guns & ammo while on the clock and in the company vehicle. I mean what other reason would they be at Colts Gun Shop.
Bless Your Hearts to the army of professionals and volunteers who made getting my COVID vaccination a quick, efficient, pleasant experience! I have only one complaint: did you have to wear Clemson orange?
I'm guessing that allowing men to compete in women's sports means that we can close off all-female public bathrooms around the country. Now that our borders are being opened we can convert these former ladies rooms to tiny housing for those flowing across the border. Working together we can solve most things. Or mess them up.
BYH, Is Bernie's face personal space impingement, and who does he see about copyright infringement?
BYH DR. Come on-admit it! You leave black capitalized in syndicated material because it creates conflict. The conflict you help create is great for your business but it is extremely detrimental for the nation.
BYH DR for your explanation regarding capitalizing black but not white. Your explanation amounts to not taking responsibility for what is published in your paper. Journalistic ethics require impartiality and accountability. Before relying on “widely regarded style guides” you should first determine if they are objective, fair, and impartial.
Close down our schools, shut businesses down, then open the borders. What kind of idiot are you, Joe, BYH
BYH Biden, You want to bring us all together? The first step would be to hold the Democrats to the same standard that you hold for President Trump.
Bless our hearts, have you seen the gas prices since Jan. 20? Thanks Joe, we all want to pay more.
No BYH to Kohls and Bed Bath & Beyond for dropping My Pillow products because Mike Lindell supported Donald Trump. You both have lost my business. Hope others feel the same way. Go Democrats! What happened to free speech?
BOH. Has anyone taught waiters and waitresses how handle a glass? I have seen it several times. They serve the glass with their hands around the top. Where have those hands been? Manager, "cleanliness is next to Godliness." Evidently, COVID has taught us nothing.
Suddenlink? What a wonderful company! Called to have them fix a few HDTV Channels. Young man left, stole my Mag Light, and I didn't have Internet, phone or TV. After two months of Suddenlink's BS, I called the Attorney General's office. His office was able to get their attention to fix the issue. Never got a refund for disruption in service. 1 gig service is impossible but they charge you for it. Try www.speedtest.com and see.
A CDC study suggests coronavirus doesn't spread widely in schools with safety guidelines. That won't work too well in Pitt County due to a custodian shortage with no subs. Teachers are told that their classrooms may get missed the next couple of weeks. So, how are schools supposed to be properly sanitized from covid-19, in addition to regular cleaning? Wearing masks and social distancing won't take the place of additional cleaning that's supposed to happen.
Bless our hearts. Freedom of speech is gone unless you are a radical. Then you say and do anything you want. If you are a conservative you are silenced.
BYH To the one that blessed Joe Biden. Just wait until you find out just exactly what Joe Biden has done and will do if he gets a chance, which I don't believe he will. He had better enjoy the White House while he can. His clan put Trump through, what did you call it? Hell. You haven't seen anything yet. Listen to the news. You may learn something soon. Have a good day IYC.
BYH, food for thought, liberals feel they have a debt to his fellow man, which debt they propose to pay off with your money, plus if you think health care is expensive now see what it will cost when it's FREE! What we need are more unemployed politicians so we can truly move ahead.
BYH, Senate Republicans should treat Trump's insurrections as if Obama had done them.
BYH Mr. Biden. Please give Kamala a job other than to stand in the corner of the oval office. She looks like the Democrat version of a wooden Indian.
I just love politicians. Democrats make speeches for four years, inciting looting, riots, and wholesale destruction of cities. Trump makes a speech, rioters loot and run rampant for a day in Washington and now the Democrats accuse him of insurrection. Prime example of hypocrites and righteousness in action.
The new regime punishes the old regime. Welcome to the third world.
BYH, Joe. You call for unity but everything you do shows division.
BYH to all the States of America. When the union was founded the States retained all powers except the powers the states granted to the federal government. Now the states only have whatever powers the federal government gives them. Please read bill HR-1 as it takes election control from the states and infringes on many other freedoms. Wake up America, Big Brother and one-party rule is very near.
BYH to the Cooper critics, as of Monday according to the CDC, North Carolina ranked 6th out of 50 states in vaccine doses administered. You folks didn't want to wear a mask, now you want to complain about how Gov. Cooper is not getting you the vaccine. Bless Your Little Hearts.
The media is working overtime to protect Joe Biden. Several bastions of truth have proven beyond a shadow of a doubt that not one person was working on the Keystone Pipeline. So by shutting it down not a single job was lost. Thank you for bringing the truth to us of little faith.