Best economy since 1984. Thanks Joe. BYH
Rethink your heart. The good Ole boy network does not reward talent it makes excuses to not acknowledge it. Remember dedication and loyalty are hard to find. We see and understand more than you give us credit for
Russia wants to invade Ukraine; China wants to take over Taiwan and North Korea is testing more missiles. Where is Brandon? I know he has a very "limited" schedule, one event a day. Must be taking his afternoon nap.
I find it interesting that President Biden is limiting his selection of a Supreme Court justice to just 7 percent of the American population. He has indicated that the candidate must be both African-American and female. I can recall a time when the most qualified individual was the one that was chosen.
BYH to the IRS! You sent us a letter saying you didn't receive our 2020 tax return BUT you cashed the check that was in the same envelope! How does that happen?
BYH, real patriots don't go around waving Nazi or Confederate flags. We literally had two wars about this, You're 2-0.
Hey Roy. When everyone has to drive an electric car, where are you going to get you gas tax from?
The former president should NOT be exempt from his crimes and horrible stuff. He should not be above the law.
BYH to the one claiming Biden has brought civility and truthfulness back to the office of the president. The Washington Post found Biden told 67 lies in his first 100 days but decided to stop because, eh where’s the fun now? Biden call Peter Doocy a “SOB” and another reporter a “moron.” Biden has never in his career been truthful, hahaha thanks for the laugh.
BYH: We are all worried about Russia invading the Ukraine border and what ice cream loving, on-the-ball Joe will do! Wait ... he can't even manage our own borders!
BYH, you're not grown until you know how to communicate, apologize, be truthful, and accept accountability without blaming someone else.
Bless Ukraine's heart. I can assure you that if DJT was still in office that Putin would not be acting the fool that he is now. Pray for this world and hope that more sane heads prevail.
BYH to Mr. Biden for calling the Fox reporter a "stupid SOB" on an open microphone. It is good that you and the reporter see each other the same way. As an aside, Politifact checked the claims you made in last week's press conference and found them to be "largely false." It's good that Democrats and especially progressive Democrats are so easily fooled.
BYH, life is either a daring risk or nothing at all. ~Helen Keller~
