How long will it be until we can vote for some changes in City Council? The recent shenanigans with canceling a meeting and going to zoom to avoid the crypto protestors shows that there is need for some changing and I can't wait to vote.
BYH to the person or people placing all of the Jesus handbills on dozens of telephone poles all over town. Your passion for litter in the name of your religion is clear, now clean them up.
Has city road engineers drove down MacGregor Downs Road. The city never patched all the pot holes from last winter. Now, we’re in a new year and a new winter and the old pot holes are far worse. And now there’s new ones. Help us please
BYH, NCDOT. All these four-way stops being installed at "busy intersections" does nothing to help the flow of traffic. When will the fact that drivers in Pitt County are completely inept at handling a four-way stop properly?
To GPD's daily "Turkey Shoot" in front of Rose high school. What greater law enforcement purpose is being served by writing all those tickets each morning? Sir Robert Peel's first principle of policing states: your first duty is to "prevent crime and disorder as an alternative to their repression by force." Maybe you could put those mobile flashing signs you have to work for a change and take a page from ECUPD.
BYH ECU students and faculty when Vidant police comes flying through campus running a stop sign with no siren on, just lights, and someone already coming through the stop sign. Looks like it would be lights and siren if you are going run stop sign and not hardly slow down to see if it is safe. Guess they don't care til they hit someone. Watch out ECU students and faculty.
BYH to the new hotel being built on Evans Street in Greenville's Uptown District. My wife and I are thinking of buying a loft apartment in Uptown and having the hotel is making our decision easier. We would like to see more housing options for empty nesters and I hope the developers will take action.
BYH to future hotel being built in Uptown Greenville. Now that we have a hotel, student housing it’s time for housing options for young professionals and adults. Building housing for these groups will only help make Greenville a more attractive place to relocate.
LOL this is our current council and attorney for Greenville: As Monday’s meeting started, Councilman Will Bell said he was the city's liaison on the Greenville-ENC Alliance’s board. Bell said he consulted with City Attorney Emanuel McGirt about whether his service created a conflict of interest and if he should recuse himself. They determined it didn’t.
Send contributions using the submission form on reflector.com, by emailing blessyourheart@reflector.com or calling 329-9564.