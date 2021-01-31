Bless our hearts, we are in a new year. 2020 was an extremely hard year in many ways, especially with the COVID pandemic. There are some dark days ahead, but we know there is light at the end. The storm is raging, but storms don’t last forever. The COVID is raging; don’t give up the battle for our answer is coming.
BYH to young people who are stealing guns and taking drugs. You probably need some behavior modification. Maybe a military detention camp is in order.
Bless your heart to all the people who refuse to wear masks. If you were being fined, you would probably wear one.
BYH to the 140 injured members of the Capitol Police, some seriously, some permanently, plus one killed in a violent attack directed toward Congress and the vice president. This historic, well organized, premeditated assault on our democracy would not have happened without the Big Lie and a call to violence from the former president and his supporting media.
Bless your heart to all those who think that you don’t need professional advice in the stock market. All this wild speculation that’s going on is going to end badly — as it always has. Having retired after 30-plus years in the business, let me tell you to forget what your brother-in-law is saying and go get some long term investment advice.
Why would N.C. State play Furman in football this year and not East Carolina? Where do we point the finger?
A no BYH to those doctors and nurses who don’t keep to appointment times. If a patient is on time they should be seen on time. They’ve got things to do instead of sitting in a waiting room all morning long.
BYH George Orwell, Newspeak strikes again! What was once referred to as “The Master Suite” is now, in the media called: 1. The Primary; 2. The Owner’s Suite; 3. The Main; 4. The Owner’s Retreat. Thanks to the media for controlling our thought process.
Bless the hearts of all my Republican friends who were at the convention center to get their COVID shot after spending the last 10 months talking about the COVID hoax.
Thank you President Trump for caring enough for our country to make it great again and putting American’s first. Thanks for the greatest economy ever. Thanks for supporting our flag, our national anthem and our men and women in uniform. Thanks for supporting our Christian values. Thanks for showing us how little career politicians care while filling up their pockets. Thanks for being a true patriot not a politician.
BOH. I believe in free speech. Most importantly I believe in the responsibility in owning the consequences of your free speech.
Send contributions using the submission form on reflector.com, by emailing to blessyourheart@reflector.com or calling 329-9564.