Well ... al Qaeda couldn’t desecrate the Capitol, but y’all Qaeda did.
BYH, how stupid are we that we cannot protect the second most important building in the country? There should be an emergency button that automatically seals the exits and entrances and compartmentalizes every section, sealing in intruders. How simple an idea would that be to implement?
The election is over. It’s time to unite as one country and move on. Let’s deal with COVID. Let’s deal with this economy. Let’s deal with improving our schools. Let’s move on from differences and rise to the top. That’s what Americans have always done in the past. Let’s do it again.
BYH senators and Republicans. There needs to be a revolution to remove you career politicians. There needs to be a revolution in this country to bring back the Constitution. States that went against the Constitution were great gains for the Democrats. Media won’t cover it and Democrats want to just move on. This is a time for a revolution. Wednesday was a good start in D.C. Great job, patriots.
Rep. Greg Murphy are you now proud of your unwavering support of Donald Trump? The events of Wednesday were a direct result of Trump’s actions as well as those of all of his foolish supporters! It is mind boggling that one crooked, corrupt man could cause so much potential damage to our great country. Those who have continued to uphold him will go down with him! Shame on you and any others who support him!
A terrible day for our country on Wednesday Jan. 6. Suddenly Joe Biden wants to talk about law and order. Why hasn’t he talked about it for the past year? Hold on people. It’s gonna be a rough ride.
BYH Democrats, you thought that it was OK for Antifa and BLM to burn cities, didn’t want the police or National Guard to interfere. Now that Trump supporters are demonstrating because of the fraudulent election, and there is tons of evidence showing fraud, Biden and the rest of the Democrats want to call out the police that they wanted to defund and the National Guard. Great day in D.C., Republicans.
BTH of neighbors who have illegally put items in my mailbox without postage. Federal law states that only Postal Service personnel are authorized to place mail in mailboxes. Others placing items in mailboxes are engaging in an illegal activity by Federal Law. If you can’t afford postage, then please deliver your items in person and not via my rural mail box. It’s the law and no one is above the law!
