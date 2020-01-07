BYH City of Greenville. We now have an “emerald” for New Year’s Eve festivities. So, are we now going to be known as “The Emerald City?” We could change our tag line to “There’s no place like home!”
Bless your heart to Bojangles. They weren’t ready for Y2020K. On day three of the new year they still had no working registers and were accepting cash only.
BYH, the function of your little toe is to make sure all the furniture in your house is in place.
BYH to this BYH section, the editors and the brilliant idea of involving the ideas, gripes, gratitudes and statements of “we the readers,” a true pulse on our community and exchange of opinions and ideas. Our Founders would be pleased.
BYH, now that Trump has ordered the assassination of one of Iran’s top leaders, I’m sure our allies will rally to our aid if it escalates into a full blown war. What’s that? Trump spent the last three years alienating our allies? OK, great.
BYH to all the news media and Democrats quaking in fear over the Iranians. Now they will really hate us. Next thing you know, they might even start chanting “Death to America.”
We all need to get behind Joe Dooley. He is the right guy and he needs our support. Sometimes you have to remember how bad it was to understand how good it is now.
BYH Daily Reflector. Since political letters seem to have taken over the BYH column maybe it’s time to create a new column for those writers. You can call the new column Party Poopers or Partisan Poopers. Make BYH great again!
Bless your heart, Ms. Connie. It is Saturday morning and I thought that you may have taken the day off. I had put on my raincoat to fetch my Daily Reflector from the box out by the road. To my joy, you had placed it in my carport as you usually do. Your kind and loving heart for this very senior citizen “does me proud.” May God’s blessings continue to be with you.
Bless your heart, helpful cashier at Harris Teeter on Evans. You took lots of time with me to teach me how to properly season collards for New Years Day. They were spectacular as was your customer service.
Bless you heart, Camping World. The decision to put all those enormous RVs on a busy street in town looks so junky. Placing the RV “showroom” on the outskirts of town would have been more appropriate. What an eyesore.
Loud music in stores seems to be a major problem for a lot of people. I guess that is one place where my hearing loss blesses me. Heck, I didn’t even know they played music in the stores.
