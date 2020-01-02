BYH, if Greenville had a place called the Shrimp Shack, there would always be a line. Who wouldn’t go at least once a week to a place that specializes in fried and grilled and shrimp scampi? Just drive through and drive away with a shrimp basket.
To the BYH person who said I cannot wait to see what 2020 has in store for our community. Well I will tell you: 1) more destruction of trees and grass; 2) bowing to the Realtors who cause 1; 3) loss of local stores; 4) stormwater will continue because of 1. Sorry the mayor and council are not following the Horizon Plan.
BYH, call me a daredevil, but I make beating the GPS time into an extreme sport.
I have gotten several calls every day from Donald Trump wishing me happy holidays. I feel sure he would not wish me anything since I did not vote for him and he has no good wishes for those who chose not to vote for him. Is this harassment? lol.
Mayor Connelly, instead of all the great things going on in Greenville — student housing, greenways, bridge to the swamp north of the Tar, breweries, bars, drinking at the Town Common and Freeboot — you sir along with the City Council need to take the Suddenlink monopoly away and open competition. Thanks for listening.
BYH to southbound motorists on Evans Street where it intersects with West Victoria Court. Please slow down. There is a blind curve making it nearly impossible to safely turn left onto Evans Street out of Willoughby Park. There is no need to have a repeat of the accident which occurred there Friday night.
BYH to the long-gone group of political leaders who actually cared about the deficit and its affect on the future of this country. Neither party demonstrates a lick of fiscal leadership and we are all going to reap the disastrous benefit of their political malfeasance.
President Obama was attacked relentlessly but he didn’t get impeached or whine tweets all day. Grow up Whiner in Chief.
BYH to the House Democrats for voting on impeachment-lite or pseudo-impeachment of the greatest president of modern times. What is the underlining crime? Because there isn’t one. You and the crazy left hate Trump and can’t win the 2020 elections. You’re the ones not following the Constitution. God bless our president and America!
BYH to all of us this upcoming election year. May we focus on our common values, care about those struggling in our community, demand more civilized and respectful discourse from our leaders and from ourselves and never lose sight that each and every one of us is a child of God.
