BYH Vanceboro! You have two stations with gas prices of $2.16 and $2.17 respectively. Why is gas so high in Greenville? Sounds like price gouging to me!
BYH, did you ever notice that anyone driving slower than you is an idiot and anyone driving faster than you is a maniac?
BYH, if your wife asks you what mansplaining means, don’t answer, it’s a trap!
BYH to the one who claimed Jesus said “Thou shall not kill.” That wasn’t Christ; Moses wrote that, it was one of the big 10. You need to actually read the Bible, not just thump it. Checkmate.
BYH, so the headline I just read stated, “We have spent $32 million per hour every hour on war since 2001.” Just think about how that much money could have helped us here in America, rather than just the military industrial complex.
Dear ECU parking: to alleviate the nightmare that we are experiencing when trying to leave the flood lot around 5 p.m., why not try having one of the exits right turn only and the other left turn only? And perhaps the parking staff could actually get out of their vehicles and off their phones long enough to direct traffic for a few minutes. Please and thank you.
A big BYH to oncologists at Brody School of Medicine for performing first GammaTile therapy in North Carolina. The therapy designed to delay aggressive brain tumor regrowth was performed on a Jones County woman who will no longer have to make hospital visits. Sen. Don Davis, you might want to take this to your colleagues and the governor as a reminder of how important Brody School $215 million funding is for Greenville and the surrounding community.
BYH, neighbors! We’d like you more if you helped our neighborhood look better by getting rid of junk cars, dead shrubs, and if you quit parking on the grass! You chose to live in a community with an HOA.
Kudos to a real profile in courage, Adam Schiff, tonight. That was a great speech. On March 8, 1917, Russia became a communist country. For 103 years, give or take a few years, our country has been fighting the communists. Now I’m afraid what my relatives fought for in Korea and Vietnam was for nothing. Because we now have a Russian plant in the White House.
On Thursday we watched Adam Schiff tell the U.S. senate that President Trump must be removed because American elections can’t be trusted. Does that mean the new Democratic policy will be abolish all elections?
When looking for the new ECU Chancellor, keep it simple! Hire someone who has some sense, has a good reputation and knows the history of ECU!
