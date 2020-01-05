BYH to the Mayor Connelly supporters in BYH. Does pettiness and bolstering your egos really help our city?
BYH, in spite of all of the voter ID controversy, I have never seen an example of how an individual is prevented from voting. If a person can get to the polls to vote, then why can that person not get to the polling site to obtain a free photo ID? Also, how does this person get around the requirement for a photo ID at a medical facility? I am perplexed.
Free IDs are available at the Board of Elections Office, not the polling places.
BYH, you need an ID for everything except voting? Just another example of a judge overriding what we voted for. Let’s start remove the judge.
BYH to Mayor Connelly for decreeing that fireworks are legal in Greenville on New Year’s Eve! Mayor Connelly must hate babies, the elderly and my dog.
Bless Our Hearts, the answer is definitely “yes” about the awful music in Greenville businesses. It is awful in the grocery stores. Sometimes the music is so loud and so hard rock that I cannot think about what I need. I try to go in with a list so that I can get out as fast as I can, which means I make no impulse buys. I guess that is the stores’ loss.
BYH, America. As we stampede to buy guns and open carry licenses, has anyone thought about the graying of America? Do we really want a future where folks are running around with guns as they lose their minds? If that isn’t a scary enough thought for gun control, not sure what else is. Certainly mass shootings aren’t moving us.
It’s disgusting what’s going on in Washington, but if we did not impeach Bill or Hillary Clinton and Obama for their shenanigans, then there is no need to consider it for President Trump.
Umm ... we impeached Bill Clinton, and we didn’t elect his wife.
BYH, drug companies. Voltaren is $400 in America with a prescription and only €9.90 in Europe over the counter. Why do we have to pay so much?
BYH, according to Harvard Business School, “U.S. politicians have rigged the system to such a degree that the U.S. is well on its way to becoming a failed democracy.”
BYH to the so-called pro lifer who defends Trump’s incompetence on the basis of a single issue. What other anti-democratic person would you also support on this basis? One shudders at the thought.
To the person asking about anti-semitisim. I can explain hostility toward the Jewish people and any person belonging to any religion. Religion is just beliefs that we think are true. Therefore, it makes the person with a certain religion’s belief right and the other wrong. It divides.
