BYH, I thank my English teacher for teaching me the word plethora, it means a lot.
Gun worship: that religion that requires the sacrifice of other peoples’ children.
BYH, having common sense isn’t a blessing but a curse, because you have to deal with those people without it.
BYH, if you can’t fly then run, if you can’t run then walk, if you can’t walk then crawl, but whatever you do you have to keep moving forward.
BYH, we may have all come here on different ships, but we’re all in the same boat now.
This newspaper is a joke
Bless our hearts. Here are 10 countries with better healthcare than the US: United Kingdom, Australia, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Sweden, Switzerland, Germany, Canada, France. I am confident the US can do better.
BYH no it’s Barnes and Noble. N-O-B-L-E. No S. Is it Harris Teeters? No. Food Lions? No.
NO BYH to the DR editor/reviewer of BYH. Your comments are not needed or wanted, you know like when the DR decided to stop individuals from commenting on letters or articles. Can’t have it both ways, oh unless you ARE the newspaper editor or employees. SMH
A slice of the good life. Cookie-cutter subdivisions with non-existent yards that spring up overnight. All served by highly efficient 4-way stops.
I want to bring to everyone’s attention the inhumane, cruel practice of “fox pens,” like the one on Frog Level Road. Innocent animals, even coyotes, raccoons etc., are trapped, kept without food and with no clean water, within electrified fences, where they are hunted mercilessly by packs of hunting dogs and torn apart. Cruel and without empathy, beyond description. Many of these pens across eastern North Carolina! God is watching you!
BYH. May be this will be published because it appears that you tend to block anti-Trump submissions. Stop the cultish Trump cover up senators or it is only a question of time before you will all find yourselves in jail with the boss for lying under oath.
When will teachers realize they need to stop holding the governor’s water bucket? Don’t you wish to see an increase in your salary instead of getting involved in politics? Vote republican in 2020 because you will see you are valued.
BYH to the zealot with multiple assault rifles. Who are you planning to assault?
What happens if you get scared half to death twice?