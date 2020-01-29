BYH Daily Reflector. Do you really believe that any interaction between the Board of Trustees and the ECU SGA deserves to be front page news? What a joke! It’s time for the folks at ECU to get a life.
Bless your heart to WITN regarding a Vidant doctor, Dr. Keith Ramsey, talking about corona virus. Dr. Ramsey also is a professor of infectious disease at ECU’s Brody School of Medicine. Vidant doesn’t work without the medical school.
BYH Town of Winterville. You are working hard to enhance the community and engage in sensible planning. Please consider enacting an ordinance that cars cannot be parked in yards. There are too many people doing this and it junks up neighborhoods. If there is already an ordinance, then please enforce it!
Bless your heart to the DR for all your coverage of ECU. Other than sports, no one really cares about the internal happenings of ECU. You have turned the paper into the campus news. I guess if you get rid of ECU hoopla stories, you could publish your rag a couple of days a week and cover real news.
Exactly how many of you think the rich will vote to voluntarily give their wealth away be it earned wealth or inherited wealth. Rich folks control Congress and, by and large, rich folk are pretty good at holding on to wealth. Working may still be your chance at financial security. Or marrying a rich girl as I did. My job is keeping her happy and boy am I good at it!
If the Board of Trustees can pack the student government with football fans then student athletic fees will reach $10,000 per year. Arrrgh!
We have so many Americans complaining about life in the USA while at the same time millions and millions are breaking the law to get in. Please tell them how bad it is and you will be part of the solution.
BYH, I never lived in the U.K. but I lived a total of more than six years in Germany, France and Italy because of the Army and I never heard a single local person complain that they never received a single medical or dental bill, or that they were one catastrophic illness away from bankruptcy. As for taxes paid and insurance expenses, we pay so much more to receive so much less.
BYH to preachers who change churches like some people change cars or spouses. Your words about saving souls ring hollow, because when it gets a little tough for you at a church, you take the first easy way out. Think about where Jesus did his teaching, and maybe do some soul-searching yourself.
Climate change is fake and there is nothing scientific to prove that the earth is in danger from fossil fuels.
Send contributions using the submission form on reflector.com, by emailing to blessyourheart@reflector.com or calling 329-9564.