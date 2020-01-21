I agree with the BYH in connection with Bradford Creek Golf Club. Apparently the mayor plays beach volleyball and can afford to belong to a country club. Is income from beach volleyball going to support its program? At one time BCGC was an asset to the city until new management took over.
Bless your heart to The Daily Reflector. It was good to see that a planned development on Fire Tower Road would come with with a “detention” pond. I assume this will replace the pool and allow the inmates to have swimming privileges.
Actually, it is a detention pond, which holds water for a short period of time. Retention ponds maintain a pool of water.
BMH, hold on now. I intentionally meant for the “Noble” to be improperly pluralized in my post — you didn’t see my tongue was firmly embedded in my cheek?
Yes, we got that. Unfortunately a copy editor did not and “fixed” it. Here is the original:
BMH, hold on now. Why isn’t it Belks? We shop at Barnes and Nobles, don’t we?
Winterville has too many four-way stop signs, and they are all state controlled roads. Please tell our state representatives we need their assistance. Oh! I forgot. They are all Democrats.
BYH to all the beach volleyball enthusiasts. Over a third of a million dollars for some nets and some sand. So, my question is, Who gets the money?
BYH to the DR for providing “cover” to your political favorite Don Davis. If you don’t want anonymous political commentary in this column, you should stop printing all political letters, not just the ones you don’t like. Looks like fair game for negative comments about conservatives but off limits for negative comments about your liberal buddies. Thanks DR for showing your true bleeding lib heart bias.
Pshaw. Everyone knows that Bless Your Heart publishes all points of view, and that Don Davis has been blessed before and will be again. But BYH submissions are not “letters.” People sign their names to letters. We encourage anyone who has an issue with the senator’s budget stand to to send one to reflectorletters@reflector.com. It will be published.
Bless the heart of the young teenager at the Portertown crossroad by the fire department. He was thinking he was at a four-way stop sign and pulled out in front of two vehicles. I could have made eye contact, but it looked like he was having a serious conversation on the phone. Someone was watching over us.
My wife asked me why I did not make my bed with military corners like my basic training drill inspector demanded. I told her he was much nicer to me and easier to please.
Send contributions using the submission form on reflector.com, by emailing to blessyourheart@reflector.com or calling 329-9564.