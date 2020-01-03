Bless your heart to the state of North Carolina, the town of Winterville and Rose Hill Free Will Baptist Church. I moved here from Ohio in September and I couldn’t be any happier. Southern hospitality rocks.
Greenville Utilities sure spends a lot of money advertising their services. Do we really have another option with services? So why spend the money advertising when you are the only provider in the area?
BYH to those who would require a photo ID in order to vote. Do they not understand the negative impact this would have on the next election? One political party in particular scours graveyards for names that would otherwise go to waste. Requiring photo ID’s could well skew the results of the next election.
I too would like to see fewer political Bless Your Hearts. We should limit the number of liberal comments about President Trump in this section of the paper.
BYH, never before have so many people with nothing to hide worked so hard to hide so much.
BYH, so the Washington Post headline read, “Mitch McConnell is a Russian asset.” Well, that makes sense now. He is blocking all legislative attempts to block Russian interference in the next election.
BYH, I just don’t understand why Republicans want a dictator so bad.
BYH, I see you are still out there. May you all have a wonderful new year.
BYH, and just like that, the Beatles broke up 50 yeas ago.
Judge Loretta Copeland Biggs should step down from the federal bench. She is not qualified to represent North Carolina. Judges should not legislate from the bench. No BYH!
Voter ID passed overwhelmingly by the voters of North Carolina. Tell me how a federal judge and the NAACP can override the voters? Another example of an incompetent judge. Please resign.
BYHs to those who continue to herald Donald Trump. If Donald Trump was asked to sit and watch the wonderful recent film, “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood,” he would not get it or last five minutes viewing it. Why? because Fred Rogers’ example of human decency, empathy and kindness are nowhere in Donald Trump’s DNA, and that should terrify us all.
Obviously, if President Trump had to run based on his personality, his chances in 2020 would be less than that of a snowball in hell. However, he is running based on his handling of the economy. I am glad to see that he will be returning for another four years.
BYH. It looks like it may be time to disband the Democratic Party. It is becoming apparent that they wish to control and enslave normal people. Their continued attempts to destroy American values should no longer be tolerated.
