Bless your heart to the sheriff’s deputy who is persistent in locating the owner of the trash bags on the side of Pitt County roads. Great job and thank you!
A BYH to a new year! Let’s try to be more mindful, positive and not get offended at anything like this past year. And try to be helpful to family members, co-workers and friends. Don’t rehash what can’t be changed. That’s happened a lot in 2019.
BOH. Where is Mark Rutledge? Haven’t seen his columns in weeks — of did I somehow miss them in spite of searching papers at least twice each time on his usual published days?
Mark took some time off during the holidays. He’s usually on A3 or D4 on Saturdays.
BYH We’re going to have to come out in large numbers in 2020 so that no amount of Russian meddling, voter suppression or gerrymandering can stop us from seizing our country from the crooks, cheats, and traitors who stole it from us.
Bless the heart of the people who can not put down their phone long enough for a family meal. Your work is closed and the family is present, so who else is so important?
For all the BYH folks praising the mayor, how about look back at previous mayor and council who had vision and began many of the projects. Think about this: Instead of kudos and giving him and the council the keys to the city, it might be much better to change the locks.
BYH to my ex! No matter what you think of me, our children are half of us. Every time you tell them I am an idiot, you are telling them they are half an idiot. That is unforgivable, not love nor in their best interest. It is vindictive and the children lose. Think more of our children and less of yourself!
Those who feel the impeachment inquiry is a “witch hunt” fueled by “liberal” Democrats need to get their head out of the sand. They actually believe nearly every thing Trump says. Having told over 2,000 documented untruths, Trump is the least credible witness of all. There is much credible evidence against him. We need to hear the testimony of those whom Trump has been afraid to allow.
Bless the heart of the person calling Tom Coulson an idiot. You must either be associated in some way with the Development Commission or with the City of Greenville. We don’t need G-Vegas running county development, activities.
BYH. So, Trump supporters, what is it going to take to wake you up to realize the danger of what you empowered: Trump selling Putin Alaska for the same price we paid for it? Trump starting world war 3? Successfully taking away your Medicare? Declaring himself emperor for life? You’d probably like that one.
Send contributions using the submission form on reflector.com, by emailing to blessyourheart@reflector.com or calling 329-9564.