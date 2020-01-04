President Trump was right to take out the Iranian leader that has shed the blood of so many Americans over several decades. BHH.
Bless the heart of the liberals that use every questionable moment to advance their politics.
BYH, so now we have officially entered what history will call “the ’20s.”
God grant me the serenity to accept the people I cannot change, the courage to change the one I can, and the wisdom to know it’s me.
I guess BYH to the one always talking about “liberals” in this section. A liberal is someone who wants to protect people from corporations, a conservative is someone who wants to protect corporations from the people.
BYH to John Muir, who said, “I’d rather be in the mountains thinking about God, than in the church thinking about being in the mountains.”
Bless your heart, God prefers kind atheists over hateful Christians. True story.
Every voter for Trump will share responsibility for what happens next. Bless your heart.
BYH, you better hope Trump wasn’t serious when he asked, “Why do they make nukes if not to use them?” It is never wise to start a war against people whose religious beliefs are based in martyrdom, revenge and end times.
It has begun. Bless his heart, Trump tweeted on Nov. 14, 2011, “Barack Obama will attack Iran because it will help him win the election.” Now we see why he did it, but I hope you Trump supporters are the first ones to sign your children up for the war your dear leader just started.
Kudos to the city of Greenville for the New Year’s Celebration to ring in the new year. What a special time for our city and it was nice to see so many people celebrating together as the emerald dropped.
Concerning the Yellow Dog Democrat who said he wasn’t going to vote for Don Davis, a Democrat. A Yellow Dog Democrat always votes for Democrats regardless of whether they agree with them or not. A Yellow Dog Democrat invariably votes a straight party ticket, otherwise he shouldn’t call himself a Yellow Dog Democrat.
BYH, why does a current president have to be the party’s nominee just because he wants to be? There are others who can run in his place on the GOP ticket. They are making credible suggestions for our country’s good. Congress should create a law effective immediately that an impeached president isn’t eligible for running a second time!
BYH to the difference in methodology. When Obama was president and Iran acted up, he would try to buy them off with billions of dollars. When Iran acts with Trump as president, he bombs and kills their leaders. I think I prefer Trump’s methodology.
