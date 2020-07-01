The clergy has been denouncing racism and segregation for as long as I can remember. And yet each Sunday morn the black folks go to their favorite church and the white folk go to theirs. I’m beginning to think that the white folk like their way or worship and the black folk like theirs. And there is nothing wrong with that. Don’t use religion to force the issue. Allow us the right to choose.
BYH, I just read that 4 million 17 year olds turn 18 by Nov. 3. Good thing they seem to dislike Trump. Now to only get them to vote. Maybe have on the ballot a nationwide referendum to decriminalize pot.
BYH to Jimy Gurganus. You are a perfect example of why Americans are seen as whiney cry babies who don’t want to be told what to do, even if it’s for their own good. Is it really going to hurt you to wear a mask or stand 6 feet from someone else? Or, are you planning on shooting and stabbing the virus with those five guns and knives you were carrying while you protested? SMH.
With all the focus now on law enforcement it is time to legalize all drugs. Legalizing all drugs and giving each person the right to choose the drug of choice will greatly reduce the number of law enforcement officers. The government can manufacture and sell all drugs at low cost. The War on Drugs will be over, drug-related crimes will disappear and a time of hope, growth and opportunity will abound for all.
Bless your hearts to everyone who wants equality. We will all be equal when we all take advantage of the education we are provided, work for what we have, pay taxes, pay our bills and treat each other with respect. We will never be equal as long as someone else pays our way. We will never be equal as long as able-bodied people expect freebies and handouts.
BTH of Pitt County government for removing the Confederate statue in front of the courthouse. Instead of paying to remove the statue’s base, why not put a person of color on the top?
To the woman in love with her cellphone while in a fast food line today: By the fourth honk behind you, didn’t you figure out that your neighbors weren’t willing to let their food get cold so you could veg out while driving? Hang up and drive, please.
Please don’t post racist comments here in the BYH column. It just doesn’t help anything!
Bless our heart. We as a society could just as easily incentivize the family unit as disincentivize it, as we do now.
Bless your heart to the person wanting to be “mediocre.” You are.
BYH to all the BYH contributors who steal their material from Facebook. I’m onto you.
Send contributions using the submission form on reflector.com, by emailing to blessyourheart@reflector.com or calling 329-9564.