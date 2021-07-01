BYH. I miss Whichard’s Beach. Where are all the good swimming holes in eastern North Carolina?
No BYH to conspiracy theorists claiming the NCAA had it in for NCSU. If you don’t get vaccinated then don’t complain if you get COVID. This is a good lesson in personal responsibility.
A huge bless your heart to sales associate at Target. I was unable to access the baby gift registry on a recent visit and she definitely went above and beyond the usual customer service. She helped me find a gift on the list and she never acted like she minded at all. It was such a rare and nice experience. Thank you again Shamera!
I read an article discussing whether or not folks would return to church after the pandemic. Probably gonna take some new promotions. First of all cold fried chicken ain’t gonna be enough. My suggestion to the preacher was to put in a deep fat fryer and offer chicken tenders after each service. Like a “Homecoming” every Sunday. With fries, coleslaw and a veggie tray for millennials.
BYH to the outrageous demands of the radical left: Clean air and water. A living wage. Medicare for all. Affordable day care and college. Equal pay for equal work. Making secure voting easier. Sensible gun laws. Invest in infrastructure. OMG, we’re monsters who must be stopped!
BYH: To our country. Biden and Harris and the Democrats are destroying its very fabric. Things are being done that are so harmful to our society. Morals are gone and doing what is reasonable is gone. I have never seen our country in such bad shape. Our leadership is terrible and needs replacing right away. Biden needs to be bye-bye. Our country needs to be great again.
BYH to Greenville. What is up with all these drawings on our public streets. The law states only proper markings are allowed. The drawings are distracting and can confuse drivers who don’t know why they are there. What good are they except to please only a few people. I, for one, dislike them and wish they were removed. A public street is used to drive on not draw on.
BYH. Please, please, state and local governments, consider using the amount for tax cuts to pave the roads in Pitt County. Greene County has started paving its roads making trips through that county safe and enjoyable. Pitt County is filled with main roads that ride like washboards. Please, please, no tax cuts. Instead wider smoother roads that everyone can use!
Vanderbilt should not be in the CWS final series. They should be in quarantine with the Wolfpack. The N.C. State baseball team was not treated fairly when they did the right thing.
