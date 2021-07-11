BYH if you think the left dressed up like the right to raid the Capitol and change the outcome of an election they just won, you must be a special kind of stupid!
Biden says people don't need guns because it would take a "nuke" to overthrow the government, yet the Dems were scared to death that on Jan. 6 the government was almost overtaken by an unarmed "insurrection." Uh, BYH, get real.
If the government pays you more not to work than you can make by working then why would you work? C'mon man! You do not have to be a smart person to work this out. It's sorta like one of those farm subsidy programs where the government pays you not to plant a crop. Work if you want but as for me and mine we'll take the check. Free money is pretty nice.
I am so sick and tired of hearing how people in our state of North Carolina, Virginia, etc., are removing statures. People you cannot change history tearing down statues, etc. History is history. We all count. All lives count. No bless your cold heart.
Curses to those who participated in or still support the violent insurrection on our Capitol on Jan. 6, the day America realized it has its own home-grown ISIS. At least now it is easy to recognize who the domestic terrorists and their supporters are.
So, if the Republicans want to keep dragging the "stolen election" into 2022, we should audit the re-election of Mitch McConnel, Lindsay Graham and every other Republican supporting the BIG LIE. Either that or they stop spreading the "Big Lie" or just shut up and move on. Think about it. They won on the same ballot as our current POTUS. Enough already and stop supporting the "Trump followers" and division of democracy.
BYH, Christ said, "I was a stranger, and you welcomed me." Real Christians would be waiting at the border with food, water, clothing and medical aid. Not guns.
Hey Democrats, how about letting the Jan. 6 protesters go, the same way you let all those BLM and Antifa looters and vandals go during the summer. Bless your feeble-minded hearts.
We live in a Bizarro world where a woman is banned from the Olympics because her testosterone is too high but a man is able to compete as a woman.
UNC caves to 1619 Project’s Nikole Hannah-Jones’ demand for tenure. Then she walks away from the job once she gets her way, claiming racism, sexism. BHH, just like all those on the left. She can't be satisfied, it's never enough, and it's all racism.
Bless your hearts, cheaters, drunks and drunken drivers leaving Farmville drinking spots. One of these days your luck will run out. Picked the wrong one this time.