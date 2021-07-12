Why work when the government will pay you more to stay home on the couch? I love my couch and my boss does not yell at me there. Only my wife. And she cannot fire me because we are too poor to get a divorce. Maybe people will go back to work at some point. Or maybe not. Just get on with your life and I will continue to lead my life of wretchedness.
Hey Coach Houston. How about recruiting in the local area? We have lots of talent you are overlooking and you are losing fans because of it. We have boys on the East-West teams and some talent at that. Too bad!
Kids asked, "What's for supper?" Reply was, "Whatever the grocery store is offering as a two-for-one deal." As food prices rise hopefully our body weight will drop making us all healthier. Of course, this only applies to overweight people, which is most of us. My neighbor is getting that extra $375 unemployment check and I can smell the ribeyes he is grillin'. But I should be happy for his good fortune and financial blessing.
Funnily enough, I think the people receiving free entitlements complain louder than those paying for them. For some reason or another complaining seems to be more popular than saying "thank you." If you give me a hot doughnut I will complain that you did not give me at least six. One hot doughnut is just priming the pump so to speak.
BMH, just got back from vacation. I didn't miss Greenville at all. I have realized that I don't care about uptown and the commons drama, Vidant's constant issues or the black cloud of idiocracy hovering over ECU, and last but not least, the racial tension that I know everyone feels but won't say anything about it. Maybe my next vacation will be permanent, hopefully.
BYH to everyone not getting vaccinated. That is your personal choice, but if you end up terribly ill from COVID, be an adult and don't go on TV stating how wrong you were. I would also say not to go to the hospital for medical treatment. You made your choice by not getting vaccinated. Live with it.
Bless my heart, I may be borderline schizophrenic, but at least I have each other.
BYH, a government does not announce that they have become fascist. They announce that anti-fascists are the enemies of the state.
To liberals and the media who scream about academic freedom for professors until they espouse a different opinion the liberal talking points, especially when it comes to the American sacred cow of race. Only one opinion will be tolerated. BYH ECU professor you thought you were in America but you had to be sacrificed on the alter of political correctness.
I see headlines warning you of the early signs of some terrible disease. When you get to old age you don't read these types of articles because you do not want to know. The best thing to do is ride it out just as you are. Like the hymn, "Just As I Am, I Come." If you have had a good run or a bad run get on with it. "Death be not proud ..."
BYH, I'm all for bipartisanship, but how do you work with a party that wants to subvert democracy? Whatever the Republicans have become, it is not rooted in the democratic experiment our Founders created.
BYH, the environment is in us, not outside of us. The trees are our lungs, the rivers are our bloodstream, and what you do to the environment, you ultimately do to yourself.
