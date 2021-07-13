BYH to those who say “utilize” as though they sound magically smarter than simply saying “use.” Nope, you just sound pretentious and inefficient.
BOH, what with the raids on indigenous tribe villages and the accompanying slaughter, smallpox blankets, the trail of tears, slavery, lynchings, and on and on, studying history will sometimes disturb you. Studying history will sometimes upset you. Studying history will sometimes make you furious. If studying history always makes you proud and happy, you probably aren’t studying history.
BMH, it will never sit well with me that billionaires are rushing to be the first in space vs the first to end world hunger.
Bless your heart to the ECU leadership who can’t recognize the conflict of interest that was created by giving the Vidant CEO control over the School of Medicine. Either you are blind or don’t care and that is bad for Brody.
The U.S. Constitution mentions religion twice, and both times it forbids the government from basing actions on religion of any kind. We are, in fact, the first nation to eliminate religion from the government. Separation of church and state is an American invention. America will never be a Christian nation because the minute it becomes a Christian nation it will cease to be America. America is a secular nation by design.
When I read the bless your heart about the lost pets, snake included, my newspaper had folded over a small part of it, thus I read: “If I wanted to buy a pet I would buy a bra. Everyone would look for it if it got loose.” Holy cow! I thought. Every male in Pitt and the surrounding counties would be searching high and low. Then I shook out the centerfold and saw it was a COBRA. Personally, I liked the idea of a pet bra better than a cobra.
I just read the BYH saying that nothing makes God angrier than sacrificing children, not sure what that meant, but I would bring to their attention the part of the bible where God asks Abraham to sacrifice his son, and God didn’t seem too angry about that.
BYH to the individual who doesn’t know the difference between an insurrection and a protest. Just BYH!
BYH to perspectives from other countries, I just read this one: “As a Dutchman, I get universal health care, good roads, good public transport, and high-quality education. As an American, you get to dream that you too will be rich someday.”
Wait, wait, you are blaming gun violence on law-abiding citizens because a criminal steals a gun and commits a crime? So a crook breaks into my house and steals my TV, it’s my fault for owning a TV? BYH.
