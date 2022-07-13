Bless your heart City of Greenville for not having an attendant at the Greenville splash pad this year. The splash pad will surely be destroyed in no time or someone will get seriously hurt. Meanwhile you have park rangers camped out at Elm Street telling kids they can’t play wall ball anymore.
Bless my heart. Between the thumbs up guy and West Shore Homes, I surely am glad that I have a mute button on my remote.
BTHs, the Japanese have suffered one death from gunfire in the past year. Their mental health and morality must be infinitely superior to ours.
BYH to the park ranger taking away wall ball at Elm Street park. I hear the fun police are looking for a new leader. You’d be an excellent candidate!
Bless your heart to the 30-plus year tradition of wall ball at Elm Street. If you grew up in Greenville or you raised kids in Greenville, you have probably been a part of many wall ball games. Well, this tradition can no longer be continued per park rangers. Keep those memories so you can tell your kids in years to come of the good old days of wall ball.
BYH to MLK, who said it best: “America has socialism for the rich, and rugged individualism for the poor.”
I understand light pollution and I miss being able to see real dark skies in Pitt County due to Greenville’s lack of light pollution control but, BOHs, what about the levels of sound, water, soil and air pollution? We are far from our task of being good stewards of the gifts we have been given.
Everybody in commercials dances, including cats. Some are pretty good. They should go on the dance shows, especially the cats.
Our neighbor just relocated to The Triangle. The annual insurance premium on his vehicle dropped $300. Wonder why?
A big thank you goes out to Don Edwards who has been a tireless supporter of making Greenville a more walkable and bikeable community. Now a statewide summit on these issues with national speakers is going to be held here. His advocacy pays off with our greenway, sidewalks, bike lanes and now a national conference. BYH NCDOT and Greenville, you have a lot of work before the world arrives in October.
BMH, someone stole my mood ring yesterday. I don’t know how I feel about that.
Bless all your hearts. God created all things. I never read in the Bible that he made black people, white people, Asian people, etc. He made all of his children as his own. No discrimination. So where did all this hate come from? Satan is on the move.
BYH, choicers. The Supreme Court made a ruling. Get over it. Go through the legitimate avenues to change it. Violence and harassment accomplish nothing.
