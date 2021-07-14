BYH, the Chinese have a saying that translates to “May you live in interesting times.” We have gone way past that, we are living in weird times. I was at the bookstore the other day and they had moved the post-apocalyptic section to “Current Affairs.”
BMH how about boycotting the movies and TV shows of the greedy celebrities who fly in their private jets and are sitting on million’s in the bank while calling for jobs to be taken away from middle Americans for the sake of climate change.
Time to address low-volume toilets! Some states no longer prosecute shoplifters. Some states have decriminalized drugs. So why not take a stand against these low-volume toilets. Why wait around in the bathroom to see if one flush did the trick? In the good ol’ days a flush was a real flush. You can water your lawn but not have a decent flush? Take a long shower? Enough!
BYH, if you are buying smart water for $4 a bottle, it isn’t working.
BMH, I would love for the writer that thinks Biden is doing a great job, to please enlighten me. What greatness has Biden done?
Treating people right is better than posting Bible verses every day that you don’t even practice.
With the price of red meat rising so high I think cholesterol levels will decrease. Probably a good time to dump cholesterol drug stocks. My grocery store now requires a credit check before you can even browse the steaks. One manager would not even let me look at the steaks until I tucked my shirttail in. It’s like going to a high-class jewelry store where the diamonds are locked up.
The U.S. has pulled our troops out of Afghanistan and stated that we will no longer get involved in “forever wars.” How about the War on Drugs? That has been forever and we certainly are not winning. Even the Olympic athletes are smoking that stuff. Time to throw in the towel and allow each person the right to choose. My body, my choice. Free will reigns forever.
My subscription has run out on my computer security software. I’m trying to remove it but they make it harder than a rich man getting rid of a gold-digging wife. But then again calling the lawyer will end up probably costing a tad more than buying a new computer. Or a new house.
One answer to the rising cost of meat is to use fillers. While in this man’s Army, the mess sergeant taught us how to make a few pounds of ground beef and feed 5,000. We would fill the ground beef with whatever vegetables we had on hand and leftovers from the days preceding. The mess sergeant said if you put in enough raw onions it would mask the taste. “The Mystery Meat.”
