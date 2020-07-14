BYH, forget who hurt you yesterday, but don’t forget those who love you every day. Forget the past that makes you cry, but focus on the present that makes you smile. Forget the pain, but never the lessons you gained.
Bless your heart to the returning ECU students. They are the age group of those asymptotically spreading the virus and will be coming from assorted high-prevalence areas. I am concerned for Pitt County and the university employees who will have close contact with the students.
James Madison defended giving the president unlimited power to pardon criminals and commute sentences saying that if a president used that power to protect an ally, he would immediately be impeached. Bless his heart, I fear that he was wrong.
BYH to raccoons. They never get COVID-19 because they always wear masks!
Why would the Pitt County Urban Area Metropolitan Planning Organization, the City of Greenville and NCDOT push for widening of N.C. 43 before the Winterville intersection of Mill/Vernon White/Davenport and N.C. 11 is improved. They know it is the most dangerous intersection in the county!
BYH to all the “thoughtful” people who wear masks when they are out and about. Supposedly they wear them because they care about others. Well, how about NOT throwing them away in the parking lot of the store where you just shopped, if you’re really so “thoughtful”.
BYH, if the CDC told everyone that the only way to save the 2020 college football season was to shelter in place for 14 days, the entire South would be in voluntary lockdown right now.
Bless Your Heart Joe Biden for endorsing Bernie Sander’s agenda including reparation payments in order to appease the left wing of your party. If you win with a Democratic Congress we will quickly become a socialist country. The only way to stop it is for voters to hold their noses and vote for Donald Trump and hope for a better choice in 2024.
Bless the hearts of those who believe anyone who doesn’t think America is already completely perfect is a communist, Marxist, and/or bent on “destroying the country.” It is not contradictory or wrong to love something but also believe it can be improved upon — including the USA. There is plenty to improve upon in these United States, and in doing so we will all benefit
“Trump to wear mask!” Something responsible Americans have been doing for months. Does he want a medal for finally being a good boy and following regulations?
BYH. Insanity is riding a bicycle in the sunshine and fresh air with a mask on. Ditto for driving around with one on.
