BYH, the older you get the more you realize that it’s OK to live a life that others just don’t understand.
This great nation must never again allow the corrupt and divisive loser Donald Trump anywhere near the Oval Office. Hopefully, he will soon be ranting and raving in a prison cell somewhere! If anyone has ever earned it, he has. To those of you who still support his lies and deceit, shame, shame on you!
BYH, abortion is not killing according to Genesis 2:7. Before receiving the breath of life, flesh is not a living being.
BYH my heart. For nearly 50 years I have had to swallow the fact that my tax dollars were funding killing babies. Act like adults people. Quit throwing tantrums and attacking those you disagree with you. Go to the voting booth to make the changes you like. I did.
BYH, liberals. Take responsibility for your own reproductive rights. Use birth control.
BTH’s, The DOJ is looking into how the PGA is dealing with the LIV, but won’t lift a finger to investigate Joe and Hunter Biden. We all see the corruption, why can’t you, DOJ?
Red flag law to keep mentally deficient people from having guns. OK, start with Joe Biden, BHH.
If life now begins at conception, doesn’t that lower the drinking age by nine months? BOHs for not being able to do math.
Bless my heart, I’ve never seen a group of people so gleeful, the Republicans, over every bit of bad news about the economy that emerges — or should I say, every bit of news they can spin as bad. They put their own power-hungry interests over the good of America. Par for the course.
So, Republicans want to decide what books kids can read, what math and history they can learn, which words they can use, which sports they can play, and how old they can be to marry while telling them “Libs are coming for their freedoms?” Bless their hearts.
BYH, I hope all the ladies who are upset over the loss of their reproductive autonomy voted all their adult life against the party who fought so hard to take away those rights. If they didn’t vote, that is why they lost that right.
BYH, if you love someone, set them free. If they come back, it means nobody else liked them, so set them free again.
BYH, when you die, God isn’t going to ask you about someone else, like the two men down the street who got married, or about the girl who had an abortion or the atheist who lives on the corner. He won’t ask you about the woman who feels more comfortable as a man. He will ask you how you loved these people as he called you to do. And some of you didn’t.
BMH, my ability to read the room is half the reason I don’t like going places.
