BHH, to the person who thinks billionaires can end world hunger. Remember these billionaires created whole industries, hiring many people who are not hungry because they have good jobs.
I think it’s time for North Carolina to ban plastic bags. This would clean up a lot of our area.
City of Greenville, please do something to improve 14th Street starting off Fire Tower Road going up to Greenville Boulevard. The area around Heritage Condos, half of their fences are almost falling the street, the grass is so tall it looks like miniature trees. Please help our side of town. That is a highly traveled road into Greenville on the way to ECU. It is horrible. Bless our hearts.
BHH to the person wearing a mask who thinks he is God’s gift to women! Ever hear of the words conceited self-loving? Most people with this mindset are duds!
Couldn’t agree more on the Bless Your Heart to Coach Houston. We need more local recruits and we have them. How about looking in your backyard? We have some that you are overlooking. Shame! Time for the fans to react even more!
BYH to Vidant. Why have you not required all of your employees to get the COVID vaccine? Set the right example for the community.
BYH to the Greenville-ENC Alliance. I appreciate that this organization is focusing on bringing quality business to eastern North Carolina. But really, only one woman on your entire board? There are so many talented women who would bring important knowledge and business perspective. The ENC Alliance can accomplish great things and it’s very disappointing they have failed to include the perspective and talent of women business and industry leaders.
Bless your heart Kamala. I dont live near a Kinkos either but I have a picture ID. Get a life.
Someone told me that Taco Bell was dropping the Mexican pizza from its menu. If so this is the worse news that I have heard since ECU got rid of Coach Ruff. Hard to understand. The Taco Bell Mexican pizza might have been a fake pizza but so what. If it works, don’t mess with it. Applies to pizza and coaches
BYH for the superb pavement repair performed on Thomas Langston Road. It completely washed out twice in less than one month, and you kindly left your debris of rock behind with your poor cleanup. Well done.
