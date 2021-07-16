BYH to all the white people afraid of critical race theory. Why not provide students with all perspectives and thus encourage critical thinking, something surveys of employers show they are looking for in potential employees?
I would like to see the Greenville politicians take a proactive approach to all the tire shops. Stacking tires outdoors, exposed to the elements, is a breeding ground for mosquitos and perhaps even rodents. BYH if you don’t think this issue isn’t worthy of some guidelines.
BYH calling yourself a Christian then following it with gossip, hatred, backstabbing, judgement and a hateful heart is quite telling isn’t it? I recommend you reviewing the Bible.
Bless the heart to the one who believes America has never been a Christian nation. We have a very rich Christian heritage. Our country really began in 1620 with the Mayflower Compact, from which Andrew Jackson proclaimed, “The Bible is the rock upon which our Republic rests.”
I would bless the hearts of the GUC and the tree mutilators they hire if I thought they had hearts! I understand the need to protect the lines and I like my utilities as much as anyone, but there has got to be a better way. These guys cut limbs that would never hit the lines, and by stripping one whole side totally unbalance the tree. Take a look at the latest job on Evans Street between downtown and Target. With all the clear-cutting done by developers and this operation, we might have to change our name to Brownville.
BYH to Apple with their “privacy ads” this is a real joke they just don’t want other vendors horning in on their little monitoring operation. They had the nerve to defy a warrant from the FBI to unlock a terrorist phone, so they can continue to propagate this fiction.
BYH, what greatness has Biden done? He removed The Great Disgrace from office!
How to cure world hunger: It’s called contraception. Distribute birth control with all the free meals. It’s got to cost less in the long run.
News reports about the rising cost of food were right on the money. Browsing the meat counter at the local grocery store is like a scene from the “Rich & Famous.” Of course, it helps bring down medical costs when you cannot afford to buy meat. And supposedly avoiding meat will stop sea level rise and solve global warming. Sadly it takes the fun out of grilling as well. Meatless tailgating anyone?
My wife keeps the summertime thermostat down so low that it is freezing at night. I complained and she said I could get out if I did not like the temp. So I bought a new blanket. Love knows no bounds and is sometimes kind.
Send contributions using the submission form on reflector.com, by emailing blessyourheart@reflector.com or calling 329-9564.