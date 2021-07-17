BYH, it’s true that dogs are loyal. But cats don’t tell the police where you hide your drugs.
BTH. Why don’t you label all the obviously sarcastic, cynical or satiric posts to spare the poor progressives who seem incapable of recognizing humor? It would free a lot of column inches for legitimate posts, and spare the snowflakes their regular apoplexy.
A no BYH to physicians for making patients wait in patient rooms. Your staff needs to check up on them. If they’ve been waiting for the doctor for over their allotted time slot. We expect to be seen on time!
Bless our American hearts. The fact that the Reflector had to actually have a poll asking if patriotism should be instilled in children is incredibly sad. Worse even is only 57 percent say yes. Then move.
Seems there has been much religious talk lately in the BYH column. Always remember that without us sinners the church house would close. We keep the preachers on their game.
BYH, hey, you know what would attract people to come to Greenville from Raleigh to Wilmington to the Outer Banks? Music venues like they have in Asheville that bring in national acts. Somebody get on that, please.
BYH, if you are not within my circle of trust you are in my rhombus of suspicion or my quadrilateral of doubt.
Bless the hearts of the sales and office employees at Bostic Sugg Furniture. You were helpful and kind when I recently purchased some new items for my home. Numerous other stores in our town could learn the meaning of customer service from your staff. Thank you!
BYH I worked all my life and paid for providing for my kids’ food and care and received no allowance on my taxes. Now that I’m on Social Security I pay taxes on my Social Security to provide care for other’s children even if they have an income of $150,000. Doesn’t seem fair.
BYH! I told you so. It’s not gonna be like this all the time. It’s gonna get worse!!
BYH to the person who said billionaires help create good-paying jobs and help the economy. From what I read, these jobs are bare minimum pay and lack health benefits and no way to advance within the company.
BYH, every dead body on Mount Everest was once a motivated person — so calm down!
Went to the grocery store today where you had to pass a credit check to get near the meat counter. I did not have my Social Security number with me but told the manager I was a Presbyterian. He lifted the gate and said, “Come on through, brother, and partake.”
BYH, the existence of a space race between billionaires is a clear sign these people aren’t being taxed nearly enough.
