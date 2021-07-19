I would like to offer a bless your heart to all Americans, particularly the American Democrats who had to flee Texas today, to fight for the rights of all Americans to be able to continue to vote for someone in the Congress to fight for our nation, our freedoms promised in the U.S. Constitution, and to protect our democratic republic from authoritarianism.
BYH, when you follow the crowd, you lose yourself, but when you follow your soul you will lose the crowd. Eventually, your soul tribe will appear, but do not fear the process of solitude.
BYH, if you feel like you don't fit into this world, just know it's because you are here to create a new one.
Great job Joe. Surely didn't take long for the Taliban to start taking back what our brave military fought for. Of course, you wouldn't know anything about that. Bless the USA's heart
Bless the Hearts of my Republican friends. Since nearly all the voter frauds uncovered in the last election were people voting for Trump, I would think they would be reluctant to look hard at voting machines or ballots. Just saying.
BMH, what you think of me is none of my business.
Bless Your Heart Fox News. I was a regular viewer. As a medical professional, I can no longer watch the misinformation on COVID and vaccines. Folks, they are lies! Remember Tucker Carlson just escaped a libel suit because his own lawyers admitted he does not tell the truth. Do not believe what they are saying. Trump did not win and vaccines are safe.
BYH, watching what they are doing and listening to what they are saying, Republicans have convinced me that if they ever gained the House and Senate they would never certify another legitimate Democratic presidential election victory. They are trying to break our system. They have chosen to forsake democracy for sheer power, and I blame every Republican vote at this point — people who love their party more than their country or Constitution.
BYH. Stop whining about the stimulus money. Trump started it. Guess that was OK if you got that money? Guess what? It all comes from the same pot. Don't like it anymore, send your check back!
The Republicans are rigging the system against democracy, curse their hearts.
I’ve often wondered why the Democratic party chose the jackass for their mascot. Now, with the current administration, plus Schumer, Pelosi and the “squad,” I need wonder no longer.
Remember #45 said, “I love the poorly educated!" Hmm. So nothing disturbs me more than the glorification of stupidity. Let that sink in.
Bless your heart, 10 years from now make sure you can say you chose your life, you did not settle for it.
Send contributions using the submission form on reflector.com, by emailing blessyourheart@reflector.com or calling 329-9564.