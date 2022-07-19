Reducing government subsidies for on-street parking, making towing rates follow the market, spending millions to resign our highway into an interstate that does not go between any states, adding more hotels than needed, building taxpayer-funded parking decks for private hotel businesses — wow Greenville, you’re growing up, BYH. Soon you’ll be Raleigh of the east.
BYH to some of my bored retired buddies, with what tow companies can charge now it looks like a good time to get in the towing business. With the new rates, those guys can add on to their beach houses now.
Texas law enforcement. Tell me they didn’t go in because they are cowards, not because they were brown kids. Explain. Bless their hearts.
It is so sad to see an 82nd Airborne vet in a wheelchair having to dodge car traffic just to get to the Walmart food store along Stantonsburg Road because we’re too cheap to put in sidewalks and crosswalks for people. BOHs for not supporting vets who fought for our country but then risk their lives on our dangerously designed streets. Thank you sir for your service; now let’s make America accessible for all.
Bless the hearts of all of those SUV and pickup truck drivers who have machines with huge grills and blind spots. Those look and act like road-killing machines from Grand Theft Auto. How many children or pedestrians can you not see in front of your tank-like vehicle? Your car choice is a danger to others!
BYH to the cyclist riding on N.C. 43 last week: please be careful. NCDOT and GUC purposely narrowed those lanes to make them for cars and trucks only. I saw you almost get hit more than once. Please find a different road to ride or move elsewhere because roads here are not made to be shared regardless of what those signs might say.
Thank you, PJ for working hard to make our city more walkable and bikeable. You’ve linked us onto the East Coast Greenway, made more sidewalks, had bike lanes and crosswalks installed and now you’re bringing a national biking and walking conference to town. Your investment in improving the health, environment, and quality of living here is appreciated.
Bless the hearts of MAGA loons who threaten violence when they don’t get what they want right here in this column. Live by the sword, die by the sword, buddy.
All of these new LED lights and other sources of light pollution are destroying our ability to see the night sky and stars and experience wonders of the universe. Our light pollution is also harming the umwelt of numerous animals and insects. BOHs for not being good stewards of our world. Other towns do it, so why can’t Greenville?
