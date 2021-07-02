BYH, July 4th is coming, so be sure to chip your dogs, make sure they have license tags on their collars, and secure your yards. And keep them indoors on the Fourth.
Bless JHR baseball team. Way to go. Congratulations! Great team, great coaches, great fans and parents. So happy for you all.
BYH, keep the green in Greenville, and please do not hand our Town Common to developers and short-sighted politicians.
BYH to the parents and coaches who allowed a player to play who was ejected for cussing at an umpire. Money talks! Great life lesson.
Kudos to Walmart employee Swan Rice! She went above and beyond to help a local kindergarten teacher obtain cube boxes for her summer school students. It made a big impact on our math lesson learning about cubes. The students will use the boxes to take home their STEM projects and summer school work. You are a great example of how our community can participate and help support our students, teachers and schools. Bless your heart!
BMH. I understand that the NCAA had to make a decision concerning the NC State baseball team. But did they have to make it in haste? Not fair to Mississippi State to not have that extra day of rest for their pitchers. They basically handed the trophy to Vandy.
BYH! God created light, separated the light from the darkness and called the light “day” and the darkness “night” (Genisis 1:3). God did not name the days of the weeks just as he did not name the animals he created (Genesis 2:19). A few minutes of research should help you learn who named the days of the week and understanding the Bible will give you the wisdom to speak the truth.
It is so cool to think that our city’s greenway now connects cities and towns all the way to Florida and Maine. I’ve seen the signs for the East Coast Greenway and dream of a day of traveling along such a connected greenway system. Thank you to the city, county and state leaders who are making this happen but special thanks to Mayor P.J. for making sure Greenville is part of it. You rock!
BOH. My hearts aches for N.C. State. If the NCAA felt the team was such a liability, why didn’t they send the fans home? I didn’t see anyone wearing masks. You can’t set protocols to fit your needs. Unbelievable that they took a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity away from a great group of individuals.
Gas in Tarboro was $2.68 on Monday while in Farmville it is $2.90 and hit-or-miss when you can even get it. This is 22-cent difference. Not right.
Bless my heart, my mind still thinks my body is 25. My body thinks my mind is an idiot.
