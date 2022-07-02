Nice move Supreme Court. Take away the responsibility for regulating dangerous carbon emissions from the scientific experts at the EPA and give them to legislators who get huge sums of cash from energy company lobbyists. This stupid move comes with climate disasters nipping at our heels.
BYH P.J. All the mayors of Pitt County get together and Greenville doesn’t show up. Has Greenville left Pitt County or is the county not good enough for Greenville?
The Mayor’s Association invited everyone to this meeting. Ayden, Falkland, Grimesland, Simpson did not attend either.
A big bless your heart to Bill Clark Homes. Please stop building in Eastern Pines. The traffic is already bad and there are over 200-plus cookie-cutter homes here that you built.
BOH, more housing, more apartments, more concrete, less green space. Are we trying to build a concrete jungle? Greenville’s roads can’t handle the traffic now, which has become a nightmare. Nine million for new road signs when the old signs are just fine to direct us. Potholes throughout the city and we are worrying about signs. For what? Get your priorities right and quit favoring developers.
Rule of thumb: If someone routinely throws their lunch against the wall, don’t give them the nuclear codes. BYH.
I’m Deshaun Watson, and I approve this massage. I mean message!
With the Fourth of July coming up, I would like to say I am a proud American. Sadly I am not, given the continued SCOTUS votes. I fly an American but I do so in memory of my brother who was a true patriot. I love my country but not where we are currently. RIP my brother, sorry for the current politics
Now let’s be real, the Jan.6 “trial” is just like the “fake impeachments” all during President Trump’s term of office. It’s is a one-sided show trial as they knowingly lie and ask for no contradictory testimony. Example, the “limo incident.” The Secret Service says it didn’t happen, yet the Dems are going crazy over it. Maybe we should hear both sides.
BYH. After reading the Constitution and the amendments I find nothing that says “the separation of church and state.” I do see that “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof.” So, we can go ahead and put a Jesus sign on the light pole, or pray anywhere and anytime we want.
Bless my heart! I misunderstood when Greg Murphy said the Jan. 6 hearings were just political theater. I didn’t realize all the stars would be the Republicans who are now compelled (because of the evil and mayhem they witnessed) to tell the truth.
