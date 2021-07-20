BMH — Sofia Vergara is the most beautiful woman that has ever walked the face of this Earth, except for my wife of course! Happy birthday month, Pumpkin.
I have started cutting my own hair since the barbers all became COVID experts. Seems like they have turned down the volume on their electric cutters just so you can hear their medical diagnosis. I’ll know the barber was right when Dr. Fauci starts cutting hair.
To the writer commenting negatively about President Biden and asking that we “enlighten” her if we could provide evidence of good Biden has done. I seriously doubt you can be “enlightened,” but I assure you that the dignity President Biden has brought back to the office is enough for me and most other folks.
BYH, the first five days after the weekend are the hardest.
The church is always saying that money is the root of all evil but they are constantly asking for more of it. Once a building campaign stops another is started. How about preach contentment with what you got? It is getting mighty expensive to belong to a church. Maybe time to start a church featuring the dollar menu for the poor folk. Not too sure the quality of the prayer equals an expensive church.
‘BYH’ to those who obviously cannot define the word insurrection, and for those too intellectually lazy to look it up it means: “A rising or rebellion of citizens against their government, usually manifested by acts of violence. Under federal law, it is a crime to incite, assist, or engage in such conduct against the United States.” None of the riots last year, which were crimes, attacked the seat of our government. Got it now?
News reports now warm of skyrocketing price increases for coffee. Now that really scares me. Coffee is one of the few pleasures remaining to men married longer than 25 years. The mayor and City Council should pledge to build a coffee pipeline from South America terminating at the Town Common. That would put us on the map!
The marriage counselor suggested that my wife and I go back and think about what brought us together in the first place. She said she was attracted to me for my personality and humor. I said I was attracted to her daddy’s bank but lost interest in her when his bank went bust.
BYH, me at 16: This radio station is playing my song. Me at 21: This bar is playing my song. Me now: This grocery store is playing my song.
BYH to the plastic bag hater. People litter; it’s not the bag’s fault. Littering will not stop if we ban plastic bags. Might as well ban all fast food and those little cigars, that’s where most of the litter comes from.
