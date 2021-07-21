I read in the BYH column about the unusually long wait in some doctor waiting rooms. My doctor has a sign saying if you have been waiting longer that 30 minutes then go up to the desk. Of course, rarely is anyone at the desk. I asked the last one sitting at the desk when I would be seen. He replied, “I’m just here to fix the copy machine.”
BYH to the person who believes that white people are afraid of critical race theory. That’s the farthest from the truth. The majority of us white people, as you refer to us, believe in a common race which is the American race. You need to stop living in the past. You need to stop destroying historic landmarks. We all need to be reminded of things that were wrong and the progress that’s been made.
BYH, imagine being so ashamed of your history that you make it illegal to teach it to your children.
BYH to WITN-TV! Why are all the reporters leaving? It seems that no one stays more than three years. By the time you get used to them, they up and leave.
Bless your heart to the person who claimed President Andrew Jackson was alive during the 1620 signing of the Mayflower Compact.
BYH to all these resurfacing and railroad crossings this season. Whoever replaced the railroad crossing on Evans Street just south of 14th Street a couple of years ago receives a grade of “F.” Please return and do it right.
BYH, to the writer who wanted to know why President Biden is greater than DJT’s presidency. Too late for you. You are already deep into the dark side.
BYH to the teleworkers who’ve been lucky enough to be home for 16 months and now have to get dressed and go back to work in person. Yes, I know you actually got work done, but those of us who have been in-person working are sick of your “Welcome back” comments and your whining! How about a bonus to those who were required to be there all along!
To those in the limelight of Pitt County: you don’t have to act so snobbish when at a public event. After being introduced, the next time I saw you, you acted as if we had never met. Just goes to show how closed-minded you are. You think you are better than the rest.
BMH, I just don’t understand you folks who don’t want to get vaccinated. It’s not a matter of your rights. It’s a matter of keeping yourself safe; a matter of keeping those you love safe. How are you gonna feel if you get COVID and pass it on to somebody and they die? Do you want to have to live with that? Come on! Get vaccinated!
BYH to Upton Sinclair, who said, “It is difficult to make a man understand something when his salary depends on not understanding it.”