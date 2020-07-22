BYH to my friends, relatives and acquaintances. They are coming up with some pretty flimsy justifications for carrying on as if there is no pandemic. If you look in the mirror and you see white hair (roots for you people that dye), you have to take diabetes or hypertension medicine or the scale groans when you step on it, you are high-risk. Stay home.
What could possibly go wrong by getting rid of the police and allowing armed people to take control of the streets. I wish we could ask the people in the old west how well it worked out for them.
BYH to the county for making responsible and safe modifications to vendor spacing at the farmer’s market. The spacial configuration of the building makes social distancing difficult. That, combined with non-mask wearing vendors (including the manager) and customers, has made the market far less appealing this year. I appreciate the vendors’ desire to sell their wonderful products, but public safety should guide policy.
Greenville Little League please change up the Elm Street game announcers. Flagrant bragging on family members and plugging businesses that do not support the organization is pretty tacky and not the place.
To the post about gun control when Biden’s elected: I heard the same scare tactic used for Bill Clinton and Obama. That gimmick is a trademark of the NRA and as of yet I still have my guns. Gave up my NRA membership years ago, got tired of being asked for donations and using convicted felons as their spokesman.
BYH America, the land of hypocrisy. A teenager is free to buy a gun at a gun-show to kill without any paperwork, but CBD oil, hemp and marijuana are controlled to the decimal place based on the THC it contains. It is time to let Americans be adults and make their own decisions. Ban illegal drugs coming from outside, but make natural ones like marijuana legal.
BYH to the Game On puzzle book in the DR. On Page 45, the clue 26 down was “___ Adams, U.S. president.” Official answer: Sam. Let it be known that Sam Adams was never president. John, yes. John Quincy, yes. Sam, No.
Say goodbye to the constitution. Went to nine different businesses today and all mandated wearing a mask. Greenville Mall even says “security will assist you,” as in leave the premises. No cash accepted, coin shortage. An enigma wrapped in a conundrum. Goodbye freedom. Bless Your heart, freedom, I’m missing you already. Y’all the people, clothed in feathers, have submitted to the lies of tyranny.
BYHs, don’t submit to the demands of the mob, for tomorrow the mob may be coming for you!
