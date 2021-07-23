BYH ECU and PCC for not requiring vaccination against COVID. Are you offering a Things Not to Do During a Pandemic 101 class?
BYH to those of us who love the Pitt County Confederate statute. It has been a year since it was removed. The statute has been banished because of a few dislikes. This is very wrong. The county commissioners should be held liable for their delay of releasing the statute. Our citizens feel betrayed because of this delay. Commissioners, let our Confederate statute go.
BYH to the person who took issue with my comment about white people being afraid of critical race theory. I am white, I am female, and I am in my late 60s. I am not afraid of our nation’s history, with all its successes, failures, bright spots and blemishes. Let’s explore it all! One thing I am am certain of is that there is no American race. Please look up the definition of race!
Thanks Joe, you have ruined our country. Our children and grandchildren will grow up in a socialistic country thanks to all of you that voted for him.
About wearing a mask. Since I starting wearing the mask I have had no colds, no sinus infections, no flu, no virus, no nothing. And wearing the mask saves time from stopping and chatting to others as they do not recognize you or are afraid of you for being a conspiracy theorist who believes in wearing a mask. Either way I am keeping the mask on. Chill out. Let me wear my mask. Peace out.
Bless my heart, I bought my wife a mood ring for her birthday, so I could be warned when trouble is ahead. When she is in a good mood it turns green, and when she is in an ornery mood it leaves an oval red welt on my forehead. “That’ll teach you,” she says, “next time buy me a diamond, cheapskate.”
BYH, parents don’t need your tears when the die. They need your hugs, laughter, love and care while they are still here. Do it now. Time is short.
BYH those refusing to get vaccinated. Your choice, but don’t go running to the doctor or hospital for treatment if you come down with COVID. You chose not to protect yourself so you should not expect or demand treatment. Let the medical professionals stay healthy and treat the people who are ill through no doing of their own. Don’t believe in science? Then stay away from the “science.”
I see where Jeff Bezos went into to space and then came back down. I’d like to be able to go to the beach for the day and find a parking spot. I’d even pay for the parking spot. Seems the rich folk don’t want me walking on the beach spoiling their view. Maybe I’m not Richard Gere but I think I do OK for my age. Rich folk should have some empathy.
