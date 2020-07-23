Bless your heart to all the employers who try so hard and spend large amounts of money to keep employees safe from COVID-19, yet the employee does not take precautions once they leave work. Please help stop the spread and appreciate the efforts of the employer.
At first I disagreed with defunding the police, but after giving it more thought it just might be a good idea. No police means no criminals, no criminals, no jails needed, will not need the courts, will not need judges or lawyers, so we will not need prisons. Just think of the money that will be saved. This money could be returned to people as free money. Everyone wins!
Bless your heart. You want to sell your face masks at the Farmers Market, but you also say there is no need for social distancing.
BYH to the grocery store not making customers wear mask, and no one-way aisles. You have lost a good customer as these are just a few reasons. Get with the program and you won’t keep losing customers, SMH.
BYH Gov. Cooper. You were right about the Republican National Convention. Now the sheriff in Jacksonville says it’s not safe and “We can’t support this.” I’m guessing you will soon be getting an apology from Dan Forest, Pat McCrory, and the others who criticized you.
Bless your heart stores in Greenville. Please place a trash can inside the front door of your store so customers have a place to throw away masks after the customer enters your store.
BTH of the editor of this column, who recently published a submission slandering two local retailers. Because the submission named the retailers, said editor should have investigated. Had he done so, he would have learned that at one of these establishments, there are three sales staff. Three. Of those, two have medical conditions and must not wear a mask. The third wears a mask. Pretty sure you’ve lost some advertising revenue forever.
Bless our home bound hearts. Is there any way to limit the number of times a television commercial airs per day? I won’t point any fingers but I will never use a particular company to replace my windows and doors. Our sanity matters!
Bless your hearts to all the newswriters and TV news people who believe that everything west of I-95 is in the western part of our state.
BYH to the person expressing concern for the trees coming down on Eastern Pines and LT Hardee Roads to make way for home construction. Was it necessary to make disparaging remarks about the homes already there? I found it very petty, unkind, unnecessary and quite frankly, Trumpian. Not what the world needs now.
