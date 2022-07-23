BYH Congresswoman Murphy, your June 26 tweet “No one forces anyone to have sex” was appalling on its surface and ignorant in its content. And then you pull it in just a few hours later; truly a man of his convictions.
How could anyone be so stupid as to think Biden has improved this country? He has been put in office to destroy the USA with Obama’s and Pelosi’s help. He doesn’t know what he is doing. He is doing what he is told. Wake up people. This country is in a mess and unless you get out and vote those crooks out of office, you are going down with them..
To the man in the blue vest with gray hair, whom we have seen all over the Vidant Cancer Center. Wow! You are full of the joy of life! You are like an angel with your words of support and appreciation for everyone! You are certainly in the place you belong! Vidant, you did good finding him. Keep up the good work!
Rather than charging college students a student athletic fee, why not divert that money to a department trying to find jobs for college graduates that would pay them a living wage? Playing ball is all well and good but having a job to be able to support your family ranks right up there too. So what is really important?
How many layers of administration could be eliminated at public universities without any effect on education? Have student loans given rise to higher administration costs? I believe you know the answer to that. If you do not, then bless your heart. Student loans may have created a monster that will be hard to contain.
Now that we are a theocracy, I propose that we outlaw the seven deadly sins: greed, envy, pride, sloth, gluttony, lust and anger. All of these, when witnessed, should be reported to authorities. Churches, country clubs and barbecue joints should be raided and closed. Re-elect Trump! Oh … hmm … never mind.
Jan. 6, 2021. Proverbs 6:16-19. Enough said.
Just read a weekly European newspaper. It talks about consumer energy and food prices up more than 38%. Food staples — cooking oil, flour, meat, milk and eggs are up by high double digits. Interest on home loans jumped to over 3% — the highest in a decade — and they don’t have Biden to blame for it all.
We are told there is absolutely zero chance someone would sign another’s name and that election fraud is nonexistent — except when it comes to the Green Party. BOH — let me restate— there’s only election fraud when it hurts the Democrats. Are you paying attention?
BYH. According to N.C. elections regulations, candidate signs are the sole responsibility of the candidate. So what do I do if a candidate doesn’t remove their signs? I don’t ever vote for them as they have proven not to be responsible.