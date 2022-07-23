BYH Congresswoman Murphy, your June 26 tweet “No one forces anyone to have sex” was appalling on its surface and ignorant in its content. And then you pull it in just a few hours later; truly a man of his convictions.

How could anyone be so stupid as to think Biden has improved this country? He has been put in office to destroy the USA with Obama’s and Pelosi’s help. He doesn’t know what he is doing. He is doing what he is told. Wake up people. This country is in a mess and unless you get out and vote those crooks out of office, you are going down with them..


Send contributions using the submission form on reflector.com, by emailing blessyourheart@reflector.com or calling 329-9564.

 