Incarceration prevention
St. John Missionary Baptist Church will hold its annual Youth Incarceration Prevention Ministry event at noon on Saturday, Aug. 1, outside at St. John’s Soul Saving Station, 2921 Briery Swamp Road, Stokes. Pitt County Sheriff Paula Dance will be the keynote speaker at the event, which will feature several area ministers and law enforcement officers as well as door prizes. The event will be follow social distancing guidelines and include lunch.
Food Distribution
The Staton Mill Road Community Outreach of St. Mary Missionary Baptist Church, 1251 Fleming School Road, will hold its monthly food distribution 5-7 p.m. on Friday. Gates open at 4 p.m. This is a drive-through event. Contact Larry Chance at 252-327-8208.
Ciao Down!
Cucina LaMantia, 3700 S Memorial Drive, and Cancer Services of Eastern North Carolina are holding a Mafioso meatball sub lunch box sale to support Cancer Services. Pre-order lunch boxes by Friday and pick them up at Cucina LaMantia between 11 a.m.-1 p.m. on Monday, July 27. Cost is $10. Order online at cancerservicesofeasternnc.org/our-events or call 561-5351.
Burgers for JOY
Highway 55 Burgers, Shakes and Fries, 3700 S. Memorial Drive, is hosting a burger sale to benefit JOY Soup Kitchen. For every Andy’s cheeseburger combo sold from 10 a.m.-10 p.m. today, the restaurant will donate the same meal to be served at the soup kitchen. Call Highway 55 at 355-7627 or visit .facebook.com/joysoupkitchen.
COVID Testing
State Rep. Kandie Smith announced that she and state Sen. Don Davis, in partnership with Vidant Health, will be hosting a free COVID-19 testing session from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday at York Memorial A.M.E. Zion Church, 201 Tyson St. The testing will be completed by trained Vidant team members, with volunteers from the church offering organizational support. Volunteers also will be on hand to assist with voter registration efforts and will be providing 200 produce boxes on a first-come, first-served basis. The COVID-19 tests will be provided for free and registration is not required. Organizers encourage individuals hoping to get a test to arrive early, as the event will conclude at 1 p.m. sharp.
Time 2 Run
It’s Time 2 Run, a socially distanced 5K, will be be held starting at 7 a.m. on Saturday, July 25, at A Time for Science, 949 Contentnea Lane, Grifton. The run will take place on a series of scenic and easy trails. Participants must register online. To comply with group size limits, participants will select a 15-minute starting window corral during registration. Faster runners: please select one of the earlier corrals. Visit runtheeast/races or https://runsignup.com/Race/NC/Grifton/ATimetoRun5K.
Gospel concert
King’s Crossroads Original Free Will Baptist Church, 2080 Seven Pines Road, Fountain, will host the southern gospel group the Dixie Melody Boys at 7 p.m. on Sunday. Face masks will be provided and physical distancing will be maintained.
Farmers market
The Leroy James Farmers Market, 4560 County Home Road, is open 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Most vendors are accepting pre-orders. Items available include farm fresh free range eggs, conqueso cheese, salsas, corn tortilla chips, jellies and produce. Beef, pork, chicken and lamb also are available with pre-orders. Vendors also accept SNAP/EBT. Contact La Rita Johnson at 252-814-1627 or larita.johnson@pittcountync.gov. Also visit www.pittcountync.gov/599/Farmers-Market and facebook.com/leroyjames.farmersmarket/
