Bless your heart, City of Greenville. What has happened to grass mowing in the city? Just look around at all of the nearly knee-high grass on city property and roadsides. Tacky!
BYH, Democracy is not a given. It is up to every generation to fight for it.
Greenville needs more sidewalks and not just in the college area. Not long ago my husband and I and a couple other concerned citizens assisted a disabled man who fell out of his wheelchair out into the road on Dickenson Avenue. Luckily he was not seriously injured. It could have been worse with more traffic. Have concern for all your citizens.
BYH, I can’t believe we’re fighting about whether or not teachers should be allowed to tell the truth in history class.
BYH to all those who will work today. President Biden and Gov. Cooper have given the freedom to make people lazy. Free money means freeloaders. Stop the free money and let jobs provide money if people want to eat. No work, no eat. Democrats are careless to give out free money which belongs to the hardworking taxpayers. It is time to get rid of such nonsense, and to return to the American dream.
BYH to those who refuse to get vaccinated against the COVID virus. It is almost a certainty that you are ignorant. You can make some headway by reading literature about the benefits of the vaccine. If, on the other hand, you are just plain stupid, I don’t know of any further steps that you can take.
Bless your heart to the one who placed the package on the neighbor’s porch after the delivery person placed it on the wrong porch.
BYH to Pitt County. We who put up the Confederate statute did not even have a say on it being taken down. Only a group of people called commissioners got that say. This issue should have been put to a vote by the people. I, for one, would like the see the statute back where it belongs. It’s my history and yours.
BOH, I had occasion this week to visit two of our state’s rest areas. If we can’t afford better toilet paper, please raise my taxes. If Joe’s infrastructure plan does not include TP, politicians, investigate this. Do not let this one slip through the crack. Pun intended.
Bless your heart to the person who said that “the church is always saying that money is the root of all evil, but they are constantly asking for it.” This is probably the most misquoted scripture in the Bible. The correct scripture is, “the love of money is the root of all evil.” We obviously need money to live and build, etc. However, if your love of money exceeds all the important things in life, you truly have a problem.
