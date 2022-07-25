Bless our hearts, you can fool some of the people all of the time. With minority rule, that's enough.
It’s a sad state of affairs when Congress has to pass laws to protect us against aberrant Supreme Court rulings.
BYH to the people here protesting the Court's decision on abortion. The real reason for the protesting is that now the states will let the voters decide on the issue and not federal judges. This becomes a no-win situation for left's radical agenda in many states.
"Speeding Wrecks Lives — N.C. officers to patrol streets for speeders." That directive is from North Carolina law enforcement. Wonder what Greenville's police will be doing? They surely don't address speed on our city streets.
BYH to young women getting multiple facial piercings and tattoos. These are not considered beauty enhancements unless you plan to work at a fair or join the circus. It could also increase your status if you were to join an outlaw motorcycle club.
BOH. Consumers beware: watch out for those businesses that do not disclose the sales cost or the number and amount of your monthly payments in their ads. You may be surprised at how much money you will truly pay.
We’ve got a gun death crisis in America and there are candidates running for office running ads showing them firing weapons. How sick is that?
At the end of Donald Trump’s announcement of his first wife Ivana’s death, he has a button to press to donate. How despicable is that? In lieu of flowers, please donate to my campaign. How low can he go?
Hey Republicans! You finally got your way and alienated, insulted, inconvenienced, put the lives at risk and enraged half the population. Well done, now a woman with a 2 celled zygote is a second-class citizen and under the jurisdiction of the full power of the state. You can think that the party out of power picks up seats in the midterm elections, but you are about to learn the meaning of BLOWBACK! Blue wave!
Who believes "Melonhead "Trump didn't know what was happening on Jan. 6th?
Joe, I'm happy to be the bearer of bad news, but, you cannot make law. That is the job of Congress. It is your job to make sure the current laws are faithfully executed. Might want to consult that pesky document that you swore an oath to protect and defend, the Constitution! BYH, you are NOT King Joe.
BYH's, I don't care if you want to be a transgender, but why do you have to force it on everyone including and especially children?
I just heard Kamala Harris speak and it made me wonder which one has dementia, Joe, Kamala or both. Bless their Hearts.
BOH, so New York City and Washington, D.C., are complaining about the influx of illegal aliens into their cities. They don't complain when the border is being overrun because of Biden' policies. Complain to Biden. Be careful what you wished for hoping that they will vote Democratic in the future if they get legal status. A taste of your own medicine is a good tonic. Put pressure on Biden to secure the border. That's common sense.
Bless your hearts, if you still support the former president after all the corruption and criminality that has been uncovered, something must be wrong! If you’re ashamed to have been “conned” please don’t be. He's a great con man if nothing else. Just stop supporting him. Don’t send him your hard-earned dollars for his pleasure! Don’t be pulled back into his “cult.” Let’s let him go. Our country is better than that!
Send contributions using the submission form on reflector.com, by emailing blessyourheart@reflector.com or calling 329-9564.