BYH Greenville for having more people buying and using bikes here than ever before yet still failing to add even a single share the road sign, protected bike lane or even any signs telling the safe way to cross railroad tracks. Be more like Farmville that has many of these and where my family has to go ride to ride safely. Greenville could learn from Farmville.
BYH, the Republicans have no shame, for being such shameful people. They are a disgrace to the Constitution they purportedly represent and defend. They are like a party right out of a third-world country, and I can't wait to see who is implicated in the investigation into the storming of our Capitol on Jan. 6.
Well bless my heart, our county commissioners want a pay raise for a job they volunteered to do.
Bless his heart. The thumbs up guy says he wants to win for me. Methinks he wants to win for himself.
Hey Bloomsbury Road, please cut your peach tree down. It is falling over on our street and your wooden fence can't take the weight of it. Please.
BYH, don't run back to what broke you.
The athletes in the Olympics have the right to protest the flag. I have the right to not watch or support them. It is a shame that when you are representing your country that you show such disrespect and contempt for that very country.
To the person that thinks Joe ruined our country because it will become socialistic. Ignorant people like you are driving our country into the ground. If your Donald had his way, our country would be led by a corrupt oligarchy and bye-bye democracy.
BYH to the racist, white female in her late 60s who is not afraid of history. Racist because that is what CRT says you are! They don't know you, but because you are white, you are a racist oppressor. CRT is not about history, it's about division. Is this the kind of thing we want in our society? I don't think so.
Bless our heart, the metamorphosis of Jesus Christ from a humble servant of the abject poor to a symbol that stands for prosperity theology, anti-science, limited government (that neglects the destitute), gun rights and fierce nationalism is truly the strangest transformation in human history.
BYH, please keep wearing those red MAGA hats so we know to stay as far away from you as possible. Fear, bigotry and hate have never been easier to identify, and I don't have time for people who take their orders from a con artist who sold out our country to Vladimir Putin.
No BYH to the local chiropractor with the ridiculous ads with Giraffes. Geez give it a rest, as I personally wouldn't visit you if I needed just because of these ads. FYI you built in the worst possible place with all the traffic on Arlington area. SMHBYH to those among us who will die or suffer needlessly from the COVID-19 virus. If only there were a way to prevent it, like a vaccine. Maybe injecting bleach or watching Newsmax or Tucker Carlson will protect them.
