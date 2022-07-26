BYH, give me a break. When Dr. Murphy said no one is forcing you to have sex, he wasn’t including rape. Rape is rape. Anyone with half a brain knows he was talking about consensual sex.
I heard President Obama was angry when someone said Joe Biden proved he had dementia because of his policies and ideas. Made Barack mad because they are his ideas, BHH.
BOH, in watching the Biden administration trying to govern it has become almost laughable if it wasn’t so sad. The people surrounding Biden from the top down in the Cabinet and other appointees remind me of watching the Keystone Kops comedy show. I do hope the Democrats come to their senses and not repeat this fiasco on the American people. The country is in an awful mess with this group.
BHH. Our congressman Murphy still believes the “Big Lie.” Is this really the kind of person you want to represent you? He’s a lackey pure and simple! We deserve better, much better.
Wow, guys. Your mufflers are awesome. If only your vehicles were.
Once a business gets your credit card it takes a long while to get your subscription canceled. Just be patient and allow them to drain you dry. In the end, it is best to cancel the credit card and start anew. I understand now why the call center representatives speak very little English.
BYH, I’m not so sure about an inner child, but I sure have an inner idiot that surfaces occasionally.
BYH, sometimes you meet someone and you know right away that you want to spend the rest of your life without them.
BYH, most Americans wouldn’t know what socialism is even if it directly deposited a Social Security check in their FDIC-insured bank accounts.
Bless our hearts, something to think about: a McDonald’s big breakfast is nothing more than a deconstructed sausage egg biscuit.
Some think working to slow climate change will kill the economy and isn’t worth it. In 2020 a virus brought the world’s economy to its knees. We all witnessed it. Felt the pain it caused. If COVID taught us nothing else, it taught us the economy is dependent on an environment where humans can thrive. Hard to thrive in triple digits. Just saying. Bless our hearts.
Bless our heart, has anybody tried unplugging the United States and plugging it back in?
Bless our heart, it’s always “$600 checks two years ago and 50 cent raises for workers causing inflation” and never “$3 trillion from the Fed to bail out the stock market, $1 trillion in annual corporate stock buybacks and a 1,322 percent rise in CEO pay since 1978 are causing inflation.”
BYH, it is better to light a candle than to curse the darkness.