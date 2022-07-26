Bless Your Heart

 Bobby Burns/The Daily Reflector

BYH, give me a break. When Dr. Murphy said no one is forcing you to have sex, he wasn’t including rape. Rape is rape. Anyone with half a brain knows he was talking about consensual sex.

I heard President Obama was angry when someone said Joe Biden proved he had dementia because of his policies and ideas. Made Barack mad because they are his ideas, BHH.